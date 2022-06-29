Everybody had fun at the 2022 Nicollet Friendship Days

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

The annual Friendship Days was held June 24 through June 26. People came out for the pedal pull, a game of kickball, the Miss Nicollet competition and a lot more. There was also the parade on Sunday, and that includes the Shriners. The members of the local shrine entertained the crowd in front of the creamery — although some of them seem to have gotten a little tipsy. For more photos, pick up a copy of the paper at Nicollet Mart, Courtland Mart, New Ulm Hy-Vee, or, in Lafayette Fill Me Up or Big Dogs.