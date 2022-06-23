Nicollet players join All-Star game

Ruth Klossner

Nicollet All-Stars Marah Hulke, left, and Hayley Selby.

The high school softball season didn’t end at the State Softball Tournament for Nicollet stars Marah Hulke and Hayley Selby. The dynamic duo was back on the Caswell diamond just two days later, Sunday, June 12, when the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Star games were played.

Hulke and Selby were two of 22 Class A players from all parts of Minnesota selected to play in the games. All told, 88 outstanding Minnesota players were on the Caswell fields that day — 22 from each of the four classes in Minnesota softball. Other Section 2 players on the Class A squad were Julia Helget of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, Emily Schommer of New Ulm Cathedral, and Megan Ploeger of Springfield.

It was a full day for the players, as they met at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato at 9:00 a.m. to meet their teammates and coaches, get their uniforms, and to identify positions they would like to play, in addition to their primary one.

After a banquet, the teams traveled to Caswell to warm up and take team photos. They were introduced at 3 p.m., with the games starting about 3:30.

The players in each class were divided into two 11-person teams — Blue and Red — which faced each other in two five-inning games.

In regard to the positions, Selby explained, “I said pitcher, third, second, and outfield. I played just that — outfield for two innings in right and left field, third for one inning, second for two innings, and I pitched for three innings in the two games.”

In her time on the mound, Selby struck out three batters and gave up two runs. She had one hit in four plate appearances.

Hulke pitched the first three innings of game one for the Blue team and struck out six. She moved to shortstop for the final two innings of that game and was there for the second game. Hulke had a few hits and scored, several runs. She also had some RBIs.

The teams split the two games. Hayley and Marah’s Blue team won the first game 5-3, while the Red team took the second 4-3.

Both players were excited to play in the games.

“I was really honored to be selected to the All-Star game,” Hayley said. “I was able to play with some really talented athletes. And I made a lot of new friends. I’m glad that my hard work throughout the years was recognized by being selected for this game.”

Marah concurred, saying, “It was an honor being able to play with the top seniors in the state of Minnesota. It was a fun experience making more friends while playing softball.”

At the conclusion of the games, Hulke learned that she was one of 12 Minnesota All-Stars — of the 88 playing that day — to be chosen for the Minnesota-Wisconsin Border Battle game in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13. Of the 12 chosen, Hulke is one of only two from Class A.

The All-Star softball series dates back to 1989, when the Minnesota Coaches Association All-Star Committee, in cooperation with The Minnesota Sports Federation, developed the concept. The event highlights the best senior players in Minnesota high school softball, with the All-Stars selected by the member coaches of the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The first series showcased 36 athletes, playing in a two-game series in late June.

The format was expanded to 60 athletes on four teams in 1992, which reflects the jump in participation of girls playing fastpitch softball. The games were played at the University of Minnesota complex.

The All-Star series moved to Caswell Park in North Mankato in 1994, and continues there. At that time, the date changed to the Sunday following the Minnesota State High School Softball Tournament.

In 2001, player numbers increased to 72 (on six teams), again reflecting the rise in participation. With the addition of a fourth class of softball by the Minnesota State High School League, the number of participants increased to 80 in 2016.

The very next year, the series moved to 88 players, playing in two five-inning games.