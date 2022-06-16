Lady Raiders capture first NHS team championship!

Ruth Klossner

The State Champion Raiders were all smiles as they showed off their first place medals after the game and during a fire truck parade through Nicollet afterwards.

June 9 and 10. Two days in the summer of 2022.

Two days that the Nicollet High School softball players will never forget.

And the community probably won’t either.

Playing at Caswell Park in North Mankato, the Nicollet softball team accomplished something that no other NHS sports team has been able to do. It won a state championship.

Not only that, but it’s the first time since 1982 that a Nicollet softball team has even been in a state tournament.

The dream of “going to state” started years ago for the seven seniors who anchored the team. The girls—Marah Hulke, Hayley Selby, Madison Klingerman, Olivia Whitmore, Madi Rosin, Josi Hansen, and Madalyn Kramer—have been playing together for many years, with several even playing Little League baseball early on, when there weren’t enough girls for a team.

With eight juniors and a freshman also making major contributions, the goal of reaching the dream seemed attainable.

The fire to “get to state” was fanned by being knocked out one game short of the goal last year. That only increased their determination.

The 2022 Raiders breezed through the season with a 21-2 record—with the losses to Class AA LCWM—and outscoring their opponents 183-29. They took care of business with four solid wins in the Section 2A Tournament, again with a huge advantage in scoring—34-3.

That brought them to the state tournament which they played as they have all year—one game at a time, one out at a time—to win the state championship.

“What a feeling to end a season like this. State Champions,” Raider coach Bri Eldred said. “The girls stayed so calm through every game. I’m not sure I could be more impressed with their demeanor.”

She continued, “They have worked hard all year for this. They deserve this. I hope their families and friends shower them with love. I love this crew and how much they all worked together.”

In a message to the players the day after the tournament, Eldred said, “As a kid, you think about this. As a coach, you hope for it. Every player for the last nine years has helped Nicollet players get to where they are today. They left a legacy with this program that pushed the next group.”

She continued, “This group was a complete family. They have been working hard for so many years. Each of them had a goal. They crushed it—they blew it up. I could not be more proud of this group. Their mindset was spot on-calm. The championship game was played just like any other game — but it turns out that they won the State Championship. Congratulations ladies, it’s so well deserved!”

Quarterfinals

The Raiders scored in every inning on the way to a five-inning 10-0 win over Section 5A champion Menahga (16-9 coming in) in their opening game Thursday at 1 p.m.

The game ended with two outs, two runners on, and the score 8-0 when Marah Hulke came to bat in the bottom of the fifth. She hit a chopper that the shortstop fielded—but threw wild to first base. Hulke went for second—with the first baseman throwing the ball over the second baseman, into the outfield. Marah raced around third and slid safety into home with the game-ending run.

“Marah had a great game with the bat, going three-for-three with two RBIs. Morgan Arndt, Hayley Selby, and Olivia Whitmore also came up with two each,” Eldred said.

Nicollet pitcher Hayley Selby struck out 10 and allowed just three hits and no walks en route to the win.

“Selby threw a heck of a game,” Eldred said. “She faced some good batters and came out strong.”

Semifinal

After their first round win, the team bussed back to Nicollet to eat, relax, and warm up before heading back to Caswell for their second game. The Raiders faced te Section 3A champs Edgerton Flying Dutchmen (17-6).

The game was to start at 7:00 p.m., but a 12-inning thriller in the game ahead of them pushed the start time back to 8:15 p.m.

Never mind the delay as Hulke took the mound and breezed through seven innings — striking out 20 batters to tie a state tournament record of the most strikeouts in a single game. She gave up just two hits and one walk, and allowed no earned runs.

“Marah made pitching look easy,” Eldred said.

The game was scoreless through the first two innings, but Nicollet pushed a pair across on two hits in the third inning, then added two unearned runs in the fifth on two hits and an error.

The first run of the fifth inning scored on one of the most “interesting” baserunning plays of the tournament. With Josi Hansen on first and Morgan Arndt on second, Tori Adams stroked a hit down the right field line. First base coach Bill Herr thought that the runner going to third would be sent in, but Eldred held her—and suddenly there were three runners trying to occupy two bases. The Dutchmen chose to make a play at second—with Eldred sending Josi Hansen in to score and Edgerton not getting a single out from the baserunning miscue. Hulke stroked another hit down the right field line to score Nicollet’s fourth run.

Adams had three hits in the game and Hansen two.

“Tori and Josi just took it to their pitcher. They stayed mentally focused,” Eldred said.

The Dutchmen plated one unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, but that was all.

Championship game

Softball can be a game of inches, as the Raiders and the Section 7A Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels (24-4) found out in the championship game.

After a 2-2 tie through seven innings, things got exciting in the eighth.

Batting first as the visiting team, the Raiders went right to work, with catcher Morgan Arndt doubling down the right field line. An Adams sacrifice bunt moved her to third. Arndt scored on a Hulke sacrifice foul fly that went far enough down the right field line for her to cross the plate.

Even with a 3-2 lead, the excitement wasn’t over. A Rebel lead-off hit put the tying run on, but it was the next play that could have gone either way.

Rebel Sandra Ribich’s long fly ball appeared to be heading over the centerfield fence — to give Moose Lake a walk-off win — but Raider centerfielder Brooklyn Bode wasn’t about to let that happen. Running full speed, Bode pulled the ball back in as she crashed into the fence, saving the game. A force out and a fly out to short ended the game, giving Nicollet its first ever state team championship.

Moose Lake came out with bats blazing as the game started, scoring a run on two hits in the first inning. The Raiders tied it up in the third but the Rebels plated their second run in the bottom of that inning. Nicollet pulled even with an unearned run on no hits, a wild pitch, and two errors in the fourth.

Selby pitched the first three innings for the Raiders, with Hulke going the rest of the way.

Neither team managed a hit or run in the last three innings of regulation, setting up the exciting eighth.

After an awards program — in which Raiders Marah Hulke, Hayley Selby, and Josi Hansen were named to the Class A All-Tourney team — and a lot of photos, the team returned to Nicollet to be greeted by the fire trucks and dozens of cars that paraded through all parts of town. The parade ended at the school where hundreds of supporters greeted the STATE CHAMPION Raiders!