NHS Class of 2022 graduates in 105th annual commencement

By Ruth Klossner

After two years of outdoor ceremonies, Nicollet High School’s graduation moved back indoors, to the school theater, Friday, June 3. A class of 28 moved from the status of “seniors” to “alumni” during the 105th Annual Commencement.

NPS Superintendent Dr. Stephen Malone gave the welcome and led the Pledge of Allegiance, with Principal Todd Toulouse introducing the class and school board members Nick Thom and Cathy Blowers presenting diplomas. Senior speakers were salutatorian Marah Hulke and valedictorian Olivia Whitmore.

Hulke reviewed the group’s progression from kindergarten through the grades, noting how COVID-19 changed everything during their sophomore and junior years. Whitmore addressed “Our Legacy Remains,” reflecting on those years and the class accomplishments. A senior video, created by Taylor Hewitt and Marah Hulke — with baby and senior photos of each graduate, along with a review of sports and academic activities — was shown.

As always, the High School Band, directed by Michele Metzger, played the processional and recessional, as well as “See You Again.” The High School Choir, directed by Sean Benz, sang “Good Old Days.” Continuing a tradition established several years ago, the seniors presented roses to people who meant a lot to them — parents, grandparents, and others.