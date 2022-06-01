Honoring those who made ‘the greatest sacrifice possible’

Ruth Klossner

Early morning rain forced the Nicollet Memorial Day Service indoors. The Nicollet American Legion Color Guard and Firing Squad was able to step out of the back door of the Legion Hall to fire a salute to the fallen.

It had rained all night into Monday morning, so more than 100 people filed into the Lafayette Community Center for the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The event, sponsored by the American Legion Post 300 and the auxiliary, marked a day set aside to honor the veterans who are no longer with us. Neal Hoffmann, post commander, read the list of “Departed veterans from the Lafayette area,” as covered in last week’s issue of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger. The list included almost 300 names.

Neal Hoffman, post commander, reminded the audience of the story behind the holiday. Originally called “Decoration Day,” it was a time to mark the graves of the Civil War dead. After World War I, the day of honoring America’s war dead from all conflicts came to be known as Memorial Day.

“In essence, America is commemorating those who made the greatest sacrifice possible — giving one’s own life selflessly,” he said.

These people came from all walks of life, from many different eras. But they all had one thing in common, Hoffman said.

“Love of, and loyalty to, our country,” he said.

Father Jerry Meidl, with Holy Cross AFC, echoed that theme.

“We are free people because we have worked to remain free of all that threatens to make us slaves,” he said.

He also briefly touched on current events, saying lesaers, even today, who would deny that freedom to others in their own lust for power.

Kristen Meyer, a Klossner resident and a Navy veteran, was the speaker. She started by honoring the veterans who are no longer here.

She then recited the poem “In Flanders Fields,” by John McCrae. He was on the battlefields in Belgium when he saw the results of warfare around him, and his poem about that time still echoes today. It certainly had a profound effect on her as a little girl, she recalled.

In other highlights of the event, the Lafayette Band played several musical selections, Eli and Kinley placed a wreath to honor the war dead. The firing squad of the American Legion stepped outside the Community Center to fire a 21-gun salute.