Raiders play last regular season games — without a win

Ruth Klossner

It wasn’t exactly a pretty swing, but it was effective. With two strikes on him, Christopher Zajac put the ball in play — and it snuck past the shortstop and third baseman for a two-run single, driving in Nicollet’s only two runs against Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday.

Nicollet’s regular season baseball games wrapped up with home games last week. Unfortunately, the boys couldn’t muster a win, even though they played good ball in the season finale.

GHEC/ML/T

The Raiders started the game May 16 against the GHEC/ML/T Jags with a great first inning. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep up the momentum in the field and at the plate. The boys lost 2-12 in six innings, and three errors were again the team’s downfall.

“We are able to execute in practice — which shows we can achieve these plays — we just need to translate that to the game,” coach Connor Theis said.

Mankato Loyola

The error parade continued May 17 when the Raiders lost to visiting Loyola, 0-10 in six innings.

“Four errors, six runners left on base. It’s tough to win with those stats,” Theis said. “Our errors were due to not hitting our cuts, or forcing throws. We have too many games like this.”

The coach added, “Another item we need to work on is not having watched third strikes. Nine strikeouts, with half watching is typical.”

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Glencoe-Silver Lake proved why it won the state championship last year, when the visiting Panthers defeated the Raiders 19-2 May 19.

‘”They hit good and fielded good,” Theis said. “Even though the score wasn’t the greatest, we didn’t give up and understood they were a good team.”

The Raiders were able to string together a few hits in the game.

“Our hitting was what we’ve been preaching all year, which is to be aggressive at the plate,” the coach said.

The Nicollet hits included a nice double by Austyn Kramer.

JWP

The Raiders played some of their best ball for senior night Friday.

“We made good fundamental plays with fielding and throwing and making an excellent relay to get a runner out,” Theis said.

Jeffrey Volby went 5.2 innings, with the pitch count limit of 105. While JWP scored seven against him, only one run was earned. He struck out four and only walked one.

The Raiders had six hits, but had trouble bringing runners around.

“The players recognized that the score doesn’t reflect our game. We played a good game — they just executed more,” Theis said.

JV baseball report

The Nicollet JV played five innings against JWP on May 20, losing 1-16.

Hunter Erickson started on the mound, but rolled his ankle, so the Raiders rotated a lot of pitchers and batters to make up for the injury. Jacob Volby, Talen Osborn, Jon Petersen and AJ Kramer pitched and Cody Strunk, Nick Slater, Trenton Havemeier, and Jeffrey Volby played in the field.

“This was a good game to get a lot of reps for the future of the program,” Theis said.

Christopher Zajac and Osborne had hits, with Dominic Rosin scoring the Raiders only run.

Junior high baseball

The Nicollet junior high boys’ season ended last week Monday.

Adam Erickson took over the coaching duties partway through the season. He reported on the last few games.

The Raiders played two three-inning games with Cleveland Thursday, May 12, losing both.

The boys played in the Cleveland tournament Saturday, May 14. They tied Cleveland 10-10 in the first game and lost 0-15 to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the second game.

Monday’s road game at Sibley East wrapped up the junior high season.

The Raiders lost a tight one, 5-6.

Dietrich Rosin led the team at the plate with two hits, a walk, stolen base, and an RBI. Talen Osborne had a triple, with Carson Kettner and AJ Kramer each going one-for-three with a single.

Landyn Erickson pitched three strong innings, striking out four, and walking two while allowing only two hits and two runs. Jacob Volby pitched the fourth and fifth innings; he gave up two runs. Carson Kettner closed out the sixth and seventh, allowing three runs on two errors.