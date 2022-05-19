A day to celebrate as NHS holds prom

Ruth Klossner

Twelve senior girls and eight boys gathered at the Gustavus Adolphus arboretum Saturday afternoon.

For the third year, Nicollet High School’s annual high school prom was held at Chankaska Creek Winery at Kasota.

After a gloomy and chilly day last year — and a spring that didn’t seem to want to come this year — everyone at the event was happy with the great weather that came that day.

NHS Prom 2022, held May 7, began with lots and lots of photos. Most of the prom participants gathered at the Gustavus Adolphus College Arboretum before going to Chankaska.

Then it was time for more photos at the winery, before the grand march was held in front of a big crowd of proud parents, grandparents, other relatives, and friends.

Thirty-four couples took part in the grand march, with each stopping in front of a lighted wooden arch, then walking the path through the waiting audience.

Following a catered dinner, outdoor games, and a dance at Chankaska, the students adjourned to the Nicollet Public School South Gym for the after-prom party put on by a committee of dedicated parents. Fifty-nine students enjoyed a night of games, food, and prizes.

Events included were the presentation of the crowned royalty — senior king Brady Havemeier, senior queen Kyla Truebenbach, junior princess Teresa Rosin, and junior prince Isaac Johnson — selected in a random drawing. Also, a grand march, as couples entered and posed for the photos by the arch, a bouncy house, and several carnival games.