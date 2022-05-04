Raider lose two to rain, two to opponents

Ruth Klossner

Shortstop Nick Slater made a great diving stop in the first inning against St. Clair Thursday. Though he couldn’t make the throw to first in time for the out, he saved a run on the play.

Like just about every other sports team around, the Nicollet boys lost games to the weather last week. After Monday’s game was weathered out, the boys managed to play Tuesday and Thursday, but lost Saturday’s already rescheduled game.

Nicollet played well through five innings at Cleveland Tuesday, trailing just 2-5.

“This was by far our best game of the year — though the score may not show it. It was a big improvement, until the final inning,” coach Connor Theis said. “Unfortunately, they scored seven in the sixth, mainly because they hit the gaps.”

That made the final score 2-12.

The fact that the Raiders committed only one error helped them to stay in the game, unlike previous efforts.

Thursday’s game, played in bone-chilling wind on the Nicollet diamond, started out good, with a scoreless first inning, but the visiting St. Clair Cyclones plated five in the second and ten in the fourth, on the way to a 17-4 five-inning win.

“The biggest takeaway from that game is that we need to work on pop flies. It’s tough to work on those in the gym. At the next practice, after warmups, we really focused on pop flies and communication on those,” Theis said.