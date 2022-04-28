Hansen is named as Lions Club Student of the Month

Ruth Klossner

Student of the Month Josi Hansen received her plaque from James Bernau of the sponsoring Nicollet Lions Club. Josi’s parents, Joy and Ron, are on the right.

Nicollet High School senior Josi Hansen was recognized as the March Student of the Month right before the start of the Lady Raider softball game Tuesday, April 19.

Josi is currently enrolled in traditional high school courses, plus College in the Schools courses like CIS Introduction to Literature and CLEP Macroeconomics. She has also taken CIS Multi-Cultural Speech, CIS Speech 1010, CIS College Composition, CIS Geography, CIS Western Civilization, and CLEP American Government.

Hansen’s favorite class? “Algebra 2, because I enjoy problem solving and I’m able to use some to the things I’ve learned to figure out every day obstacles.”

Following graduation, Josi plans to attend Alexandria Technical College to study interior design.

Josi’s high school activities included basketball and softball, as well as playing volleyball her freshman year. She was named Academic All-Conference each year in basketball and Valley Conference Honorable Mention for 2020-21. She’s a member of the National Honor Society.

Hansen commented on her favorite high school memories: “The high points of my high school years included all the small things like bus rides, sporting events, loud gyms, and crowded student sections.

Hansen enjoys attending school in Nicollet, commenting, “I like the hands-on activities we are able to participate in, as well as the close relationships with classmates and teachers we are able to have.”

Hansen is also an active student in the community. She’s been involved in fourth and fifth grade Kindness Retreat, concessions with PTO, the Courtland Fish Fry, the After Prom Burger Basket Fundraiser, Trinity Lutheran School’s Carnival, the Isaac Baumann Fundraiser, Community Ed Kids Camps, helping Mrs. Oertli organize her classroom, basketball concessions, junior high basketball tournaments, Youth Service, and Peer Tutoring.

Josi is the daughter of Ron Hansen and Joy Hansen. Ron is a department manager for Corporate Graphics Commercial in Mankato and Joy is a graduation evaluator at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Josi has one sister, Hatti, who is 17. She lives in Nicollet.