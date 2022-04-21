Adults put down Easter eggs, but the kids poached them

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Children came out to harvest the eggs left behind at the Easter Egg Hunt held Saturday inside the Lafayette Charter School. It was too cold to hold the event outdoors.

The Easter Egg Hunt was held again this year — just the day before Easter, like last year. Unfortunately, NOT like last year, the event had to be moved indoors, due to the cold weather.

Kids were able to scramble around for Easter eggs, just like last year, but only indoors, in the Lafayette Charter School gym.

At least that’s better than what happened the year before, when COVID-19 forced the Lafayette Area Lions Club to postpone the event. That year, instead of a mad dash on the grounds of Lafayette Charter School, the Lions held a drive-by giveaway, combined with the school’s end-of-the-year reverse parade in May.

This year, Lions members arrived at the school at about 9:15 a.m. to set up. Then about 45 minutes later, 125 children showed up — a number similar to previous years. Within 15 minutes, all the eggs — all of them — were gone.

The exact number of youngsters is not known. However members of the Lafayette Area Lions Club set out 2,000 Easter eggs. All the youngsters were advised that they could take only 16 eggs. You do the math.

Youngsters 4 and under went first, at 10 a.m. Ages 5 through 8 came next, while the 9- through 12-year-olds combed the area for what was left. After that, there wasn’t anything for Lions members to clean up.

Each youngster also received a goodie bag packaged by Lions members, with a toy animal, a chocolate Easter bunny and other gifts. The Lions made about 125 goodie bags, and by the end of the day, all of them were gone. You do the math.

Lions members paid for most of the expenses themselves, with a little help from Hy-Vee in New Ulm. As in previous years, the supermarket threw in a gift card to cover the cost of the chocolate bunnies, said Ruth Klossner, one of the organizers of the event.

The Lions have run the event for at least 30 years — no one knows exactly how long. The event was originally organized by area parents, with Lions members taking on the cost. Eventually. the Lions took over the effort of organizing the event, as well.

At the start, The egg hunt was held in Lund Park, and then it moved to what was then Good Samaritan Senior Living (now the site of Big Dog’s). Back then, the seniors filled the Easter eggs, Klossner said.

Also back in the old days, kids collected eggs — then turned the empty egg shells in to get their goodie bag. That was the Lions’ way of making sure the egg shells could be reused for next year.

After Good Samaritan moved to Winthrop, the Lions moved the Easter egg hunt to Lafayette Charter School. The school has an added advantage, because if the weather is bad, the Easter egg hunt can be moved indoors, to the school gym, as it did this year. The last time this happened was in 2018.

Once the seniors moved out of Lafayette. the Lions turned to purchasing pre-filled eggs for the Easter Egg hunt, Klossner said.

Andrew Maidl, one of the Lions who organized the event, described his favorite part of the day.

“Watching the kids,” he said.