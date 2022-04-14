Trinity Lutheran School holds fundraiser carnival

Lee Zion

LEFT: Takara Olson gives Kayleigh Loare, 7, a temporary tattoo. RIGHT: Ivy Lynn, 4, throws a frog.

Everything worked out to make sure the kids had a wonderful carnival. COVID-19 didn’t interfere, and the temperature was good enough to hold some events outdoors, like the bounce house and skeeball.

Inside, people shared a meal.

Trinity Lutheran School held its event Saturday, April 9 at the church and school, Hundreds of people turned out for food and fun.

The event raises money for the school for non-budgeted items, said Justin Wasser, principal at the school.

“It also helps us do things together as a school community,” he said. “School events, everything that goes on here.”

Usually, the fundraiser is held earlier in the year. This time, organizers scheduled it a bit later in the year, and the reward was beautiful weather, Wasser said.

Wasser described the best part of putting on an event like this.

“Seeing everybody here. I mean, looking at all the support from everybody, whether they are members of our church or our school families, or the greater community area,” he said. “It is such a blessing to see all the support from everybody. And the dedication from it all.”

The organizers have done this carnival for so long that they were familiar with how to take everything. Nothing unusual came up during the event.

Wasser didn’t have a figure for how much the event draws in. Some of the costs for putting on the event are carried by the members themselves. Besides, it’s not really about the money in the first place.

“We’re just blessed how much support we get,” he said.