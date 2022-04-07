This veteran Raider softball team is ready for the season

Ruth Klossner

A talented group of players is back to lead the Nicollet Raiders into action on the diamond this year. They include returning letterwinner

s, from left: Brooklyn Bode, Marah Hulke, Morgan Arndt, Hayley Selby, Olivia Whitmore, and Leah Bode. Not pictured: Josi Hansen and Sam Kettner.

Just like last year, this year’s Raider softball team and coaches are “pumped and ready” for the season.

The 19-7 Section 2A runner-up Raiders have nearly all of their 2021 starters back.

“I am very excited to have this team back. The leadership from so many starters will be our bread and butter,” head coach Bri Eldred said. “We have girls coming back in every position, other than second base.”

And those returners include two of the best high school pitchers around in Marah Hulke and Hayley Selby.

“Pitching will be outstanding once again. Marah and Hayley are stronger than ever. And Josi (Hansen) should be able to throw some this year.”

Hulke was 9-3 last year, allowed just 19 runs, and struck out 124 with a 1.15 ERA. In her career, she’s struck out 237, while allowing just 64 runs and compiling a 1.69 ERA.

Selby, 9-4 last year, was nearly as strong, allowing 38 runs with a 1.86 ERA and striking out 115. She’s allowed only 114 runs in her career, with 208 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA.

With so many starters back and the strength on the mound, Eldred said, “I think we will be even more well-rounded this year than last year. I, however, know that very good pitchers make very good teams. Marah and Hayley will be the work horses again, but we will be able to pick them up better with another year under everyone’s belt.”

The 2021 Raiders were an aggressive team at the plate, with Hulke hitting at a .534 clip, Selby at at.346. Eighth grade outfielder Leah Bode hit .370 while first baseman Olivia Whitmore hit .313, centerfielder Brooklyn Bode .308, and leftfielder Sam Kettner .302.

When not on the mound, Hulke will be at short and Selby at second or third.

Morgan Arndt returns behind the plate, while Kettner and the two Bodes will be in the outfield.

“Our catching will be stronger and utilized more,” Eldred said. “Watching practice has gotten me excited and ready to work even more one-on-one with catchers.”

The coach added, “Our outfield is outstanding, just as it was last year.”

As she considers areas that the team needs to improve, Ruedy said, “Even in tough situations, the girls need to trust each other and not overdo what is at hand. I also think that we need to work on more pressure situations in practice.”

To make sure that the next group of players coming up is as successful as the current one, Eldred has had people — Joyce Dewitz and Erik Jensen — come in to help the younger pitchers, and also to throw against all the batters.

The Raiders have a solid coaching staff with Bill Herr back for his sixth year, Hannah Beckius and Emmelyn King, from the junior high are back for their second year each.

“If we trust each other, work hard for each other, we will be amazing together,” Ruedy summed up.