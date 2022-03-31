Marah Hulke signs Letter of Intent with Gustavus

Ruth Klossner

With her dad, Perry Hulke, left, and softball coach Bri Eldred looking on, Marah Hulke signed a Letter of Intent to commit to the softball program at Gustavus Adolphus College.

It’s official. Nicollet High School’s Marah Hulke will play softball for Gustavus Adolphus College. Hulke signed a Letter of Intent to do that on Wednesday, March 23.

By signing, prospective student-athletes agree to attend the institution full time for at least one academic year.

Hulke is a three-sport athlete at Nicollet, but opted to play her favorite, softball, in college.

Hulke signed the letter of intent with her parents, Perry and Joan Hulke, softball coach Bri Eldred, family members, and teammates looking on in the ceremony, held at the high school theater.

During the brief program, Eldred talked about thinking that Marah was “the tiniest human being” when she first laid eyes on her as a seventh grader. By her freshman year, Hulke was starting on the mound or at shortstop, as she knew the game so well.

Like so many other athletes, Hulke missed her sophomore year to COVID-19 but came back to hit over .500 and strike out 124 batters in her junior season. She grew as a leader and person on the way, helping young players get better and propelling the Raider softball program to success.

A Gustavus grad herself, Eldred is excited that Hulke will be a Gustie.

Before signing the letter, Hulke thanked everyone for coming, as well as thanking her coaches, teammates, her parents, and God for allowing her to be in the position she’s in.

Marah’s parents and family have followed her to games from T-ball on up and she mentioned the time they put in “sitting on the pink bucket,” catching her pitches, and the dents she put in the garage door from those pitches.

Hulke also noted that the Raiders have one more goal to achieve — getting to state this year.

Marah plans to major in nursing at Gustavus.