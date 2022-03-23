Band concert was March 18

Ruth Klossner

The Nicollet Junior and Senior High Bands presented their Spring Concert to a full theater Friday, March 18.

Each band presented five songs. Junior high selections were “Sword of Fire,” “Swan Lake at Dusk,” (with mosquito swatting!) “The Middle” with a drum solo by Jacob Volby, “Paint It Black,” and “Smoke on the Water.”

The senior high presented the music the band will play at Universal Studios on its music trip to Florida the last week of March. The selections were “Theme from Spiderman,” “Themes from Harry Potter,” “See You Again” with a trumpet solo by Dominic Rosin, “Highlights from Shrek 2,” and “The Blues Brothers.”

Also that night, Director Michele Metzger presented senior band awards to two students. Olivia Whitmore received the Jill Thompson Leadership Award and Hannah Marcus received the John Philip Sousa Award recognizing outstanding dedication.

The senior high band graduates 13 very talented musicians this year. They are Madison Klingerman, Kylee Sanow, Olivia Whitmore, Madi Rosin, Maddie Kramer, Hannah Marcus, Dominic Rosin, Hayley Selby, Nick Grubb, Myles Nelson, Colton Thomsen, Joe Ogden, and Marah Hulke.