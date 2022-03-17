Lady Raiders achieved winning record and home playoff game

Ruth Klossner

Hayley Selby scored a dozen rebounds in her last game — enough to reach the 1,000 career rebound mark. That put her second on the NHS career rebound record holder list. Her 389 rebounds this season set a school record. Selby is shown with coaches Lauryn Franta, left, and Sarah Strobel.

As she looked back at the recently completed basketball season, girls’ coach Sarah Strobel was pleased.

“Overall, I am happy and proud of how the season went,” she said. “We finished with a winning record, had girls hit career milestones, finished at the top of our conference and sub-section, and achieved our home playoff goal.”

The Raiders finished with a record of 17-11, had two girls surpass 1,000 career points — in the same week, almost unheard of — and had one hit the 1,000 rebound mark in her final game.

“We had a lot of senior leaders who will definitely be missed next year — but, I believe, left a lasting impression on the underclassmen that will carry over into next season. There are big shoes to fill, but I think there are some younger girls that will be up to the challenge,” the coach noted.

Graduating from the team are Hayley Selby (1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds), Marah Hulke (1,000 points), Josi Hansen, Olivia Kachelmeier, Madalyn Kramer, Madi Rosin, and Olivia Whitmore.

“We had a lot of great shooters, which made it fun to watch when we were shooting well,” Strobel said. “When we weren’t shooting well, we could pass inside and let the posts work or they would get the offensive boards and put backs inside.”

The coach added, “We had great guards and posts, which you don’t always see. It seems like you are either a post team or a guard team, but I really think we were both this year.”

The Raiders focused on pushing the ball up the floor and tried to be a fast break type of team.

“I have always enjoyed watching those types of teams because they would get so much momentum from pushing the pace on offense,” Strobel said. “In the games we did this, you could just tell the girls were having fun.”

The girls did have fun — both in practice and in games.

“It looked like the girls all got along well this season, which helped cut down on unnecessary drama that can really affect a team dynamic. We were definitely more of a cohesive team as well,” the coach said. “For me, what was the most fun to watch were the nights when multiple girls were contributing and seeing everyone on the bench get excited for their teammates. When we worked as a team and got excited for each other, we played really well. You can see that the girls fed off of that energy. They all worked really hard this season and had fun.”

Two games that especially stood out were the season opener and the Raiders’ home playoff game.

“We started out with an awesome win against a tough St Clair team — a team we haven’t beat in years — and played some great basketball,” Strobel said of the Raiders’ first game.

The girls hit a tough patch after that, however, and didn’t play their best basketball.

“We would play a strong half of basketball, but never a full game. That was really what contributed to our losses all season long,” the coach said.

The Raiders hit some momentum at the end of the season and finished third in the Valley Conference and were seeded third in the sub-section, earning a home playoff game. That’s when they played their best game of basketball to make it past the first round.

“That home playoff game was definitely the best basketball we played all year and the girls worked so well together,” Strobel said. “I wish we could have carried that momentum into the second round. We definitely could have made it past the second round, but we just lost our fire the second half of the game which — as I said earlier — was a struggle this season, finding that fire for the entire game. The girls never gave up, and I am definitely proud of the effort.”

Three of this year’s players — Selby, Hulke, and Brooklyn Bode — made the all-time school record holder list, two of them in multiple categories.

Hayley Selby pulled down a dozen rebounds in her final game — just enough to reach the 1,000 career rebound mark. That put Selby second on the NHS career rebound record holder list. Her 389 rebounds this season set a new school record..

JV girls

Basketball can be a long season, but for Raider JV coach Lauryn Franta, it went too quickly.

“I am very sad that the season is over already. It went by so fast,” Franta said.

Franta said as she thought about her first year on the bench. “I enjoyed coaching this team so much and couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin my career as a basketball coach. I miss going to practice and games so much already!”

She added, “Basketball is a long season, but no one complained and everyone always seemed to be having fun, which is most important.”

With a talented squad of ninth through twelfth graders, the Nicollet JV ended the season 10-13.

“We had lots of leaders on and off the court with the three seniors and three juniors I had,” Franta said. “But, by the end of the season, I ended up with only one senior and one junior. It made it harder for me with less numbers, but they kept improving enough to only play on varsity.”

Top players, on and off the court, were juniors Shannon Soost and Tiana Sand and freshman Savannah Klockziem and Leah Bode.

Soost was a great role model for everyone, both on and off the court.

“Shannon always had a positive attitude and always gave 100% at practices and games and she was always cheering on her

teammates.”

Sand missed part of the season due to injury but was always

cheering for her teammates and always worked hard.

“Even when she was injured, she still sat on the bench and cheered for her team,” Strobel said. “She was a huge reason our press breaker worked as well as it did.”

Klockziem scored most of the points by driving and making layups and Bode was also a main scorer.

“Savannah improved so much as the year went on. Leah always found a way to get open and worked hard getting to the free throw line.”

Also playing on JV at some point this year were seniors Olivia Kachelmeier, Madalyn Kramer, and Madi Rosin; junior RuShonda McDaniels; sophomore Allison Laven; and freshmen Katelyn Soost, Ali Bruns, Mia Lambrecht and Cason Forbrook.

The coach said, “I could say a lot about every single girl on this team. The seniors and juniors were such great role models for the younger girls. I hope every single girl keeps working hard in the offseason and comes back next year just as good.”

Franta summed up, “I want to thank the team for everything this season and always working hard.”