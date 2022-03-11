Hansen and Warmington crowned NHS Snow Week royalty

Ruth Klossner

LEFT: Modeling dress-up day outfits at the coronation program were these couples, from left (front and back): Olivia Lanz and Tiana Sand, City & Country Day; Makaela Thompson and Emilee Lewis, Class Color Day; Olivia Whitmore and Marah Hulke, PJ Day; Ambria Hoffman and Grant Bruns, Holidays; and Allee Johnson and Sydney Hulke, Jersey Day. RIGHT: The Nicollet High School Snow Week King and Queen, Owen Warmington and Josi Hansen.

Nicollet High School seniors Josi Hansen and Owen Warmington were crowned Snow Week queen and king in coronation ceremonies Friday March 4 at the school. It was the kickoff event for Snow Week 2022.

Two additional senior couples, along with one each from the junior, sophomore, and freshman classes, were part of the court. They are seniors Brooklyn Gohr, Madison Klingerman, Edward Carleton, and Colton Thomsen; juniors Tori Adams and Jonathan Peterson; sophomores Emmie Hardel and Jacob Engel; and freshmen Alivia Bruns and Nicholas Slater. Due to conflicts, several court members were not able to attend and were represented by classmates.

After the members of the court were introduced by emcees Taylor Hewitt and Madi Rosin, students modeled possible outfits for this week’s dress up days.

Monday was Pajama Day, Tuesday was City Vs. Country Day, and Wednesday was Jersey Day. Today is Holiday Day. Dress up days will wrap up when students show their class spirit with Class Color Day tomorrow.

Noon hour contests will also be held. The Snow Week dance will be tomorrow evening at the school.