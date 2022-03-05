Lafayette woman asks the state to get her name straight

By Lee Zion

This woman wants you to know her name is Peggy Weddington. Or maybe it’s Peggie.

Weddington has been having problems with getting her driver’s license ever since the state upgraded to a REAL ID. The new driver’s licenses provide extra security, but the paperwork involved has nearly buried her.

“The way I’ve been spelling my name all my life is P-E-G-G-Y. That’s what my parents told me, my name and how it was spelled. I never had to show my birth certificate or anything. I worked under that same spelling. I filed taxes under it. Doctor bills, everything was in ‘Y.’ ”

This went on for decades — she turned 74 last week. But things changed 10 years ago, shortly after the 9/11 attacks. The security had tightened on getting a driver’s license.

So, she got a surprise when she moved from Colorado to Georgia, and applied for a license. For the first time ever, the authorities asked to see her birth certificate.

“So I ordered the birth certificate, and when I got it, I noticed my name was I-E and not Y. A mistake on my grandmother,” Weddington said.

Her grandmother was a midwife, Weddington explained. She delivered Weddington, and then reported the wrong name to the county. She apparently misspelled a lot of names in the family.

So for 63 years, Weddington had gone by the “Peggy,” not knowing that the birth certificate gave her name as “Peggie.”

When she was told she had to go by the name on her birth certificate, she changed everything she could to Peggie, including her Social Security card. But that didn’t solve the problem, and when she moved to Minnesota in 2017, the whole thing started over again.

Adding to the confusion, she got married at 18. That meant her last name changed too. All her documents have been in her married name, and her maiden name appears only on her birth certificate.

She had to write to Illinois to get her marriage license. With that in hand, she got her Minnesota license. But now that REAL ID requirements have tightened, the whole thing has started over again.

“They said that I gotta go to court and change my name. I said, ‘It’s the same name. A different spelling.’ ”

She spoke to several city and state politicians about this. All of them told her that she was being subjected to nonsense and crazy rules.

She added that several years back, she worked for the state government in Colorado.

“I’ve been fingerprinted. My fingerprints are on file — as Peggy Weddington. What is wrong?” she asked.

She also guessed that there are probably other people out there having the same problem. She wants everyone to know about this because this might help other people.

And the majority of them are seniors. This is because they, like her, grew up in an era when nobody needed to present a birth certificate, and now they have several decades of catching up to do, tracking up ancient documents in storage somewhere.

Wedington blames the state officials for holding things up. No matter how many documents she provided, it wasn’t enough.

And one official even suggested to her traveling to Colorado for yet another piece of paper, which would mean not only the cost of travel, but also the cost of finding a place to stay for several months while waiting for a court date in Colorado, Weddington said.

She has a temporary license for now. A new license will come her way soon, but it will be a standard license and not a Real ID.

And the slowdowns due to COVID aren’t helping any, Weddington added.

“Nobody is understanding this, and I can’t get anybody to understand this,” she said. “What do you want from me? I’ve given you everything. What else?”

What is a REAL ID?

Starting May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a REAL ID to board a flight or enter a federal facility.

“Protecting the health, safety, and security of ou​r communities is our top priority,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.”

Drivers can upgrade a standard driver’s license to a REAL ID. Beginning May 3, 2023, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, they will need one of three options:

A passport or passport card.

A REAL ID card.

An enhanced driver’s license or ID.

Some other less-common forms of identification are also acceptable. The Transportation Security Administration’s Web site has a list.