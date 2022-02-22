Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who represented the area, dies

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who represented the First District of the state of Minnesota, died last Thursday.

Hagedorn was in the middle of his second term. He grew up on his family’s grain and livestock farm near Truman. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Rep. Tom Hagedorn, and he noted that his grandfather and great-grandfather were all southern Minnesota farmers.

Hagadorn, a Re-

publican, resided in Blue Earth, and his district included Nicollet County. He was 59.

On Friday morning, the Friends of Hagedorn released a statement:

“Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully on February 17, 2022. He was surrounded by his wife, Jennifer, extended family, and friends. For more than three years, he battled kidney cancer while working vigorously day in and day out for the people of Minnesota’s First District.

“During his service, Jim’s focus was always on the priorities of the region: agriculture, small business, transportation, and our world class health care system. Moreover, he’ll forever be known as a commonsense conservative who championed fair tax policy, American energy independence, Peace Through Strength foreign policy, and southern Minnesota’s way of life and values.”

Politicians of all stripes sent notes remembering him. This statement came from former president Donald J. Trump:

“Congressman Jim Hagedorn was a strong and effective legislator for the great people of Southern Minnesota. I campaigned with Jim in 2018, and enjoyed working with him in Congress. May he rest in Peace, and his family find comfort during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed!”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also issued a statement:

“Today I join Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and friends in mourning his passing. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. Jim was a passionate advocate for Southern Minnesota and his district. Since being elected to Congress, he has pushed for critical infrastructure projects like Highway 14 that have made life better for people in our state. I send my deepest condolences to Jennifer and all of Jim’s loved ones.”

A statement wrtitten by Ken Martin, chairman of the DFL Party, read:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn yesterday evening. I’m sending my deepest condolences to Jim’s family, friends, and loved ones, particularly his wife, Jennifer Carnahan. I hope Jim’s memory brings them joy and peace during this difficult time.”

Gov. Tim Walz released a proclamation Friday that flags throughout the state be flown at half staff in his honor, in recognition of his proud service.