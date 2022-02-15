Talk about hats and headwear tops school board agenda

Sorry, you can’t wear this.

By Lee Zion

Nicollet has decided to allow hats and other forms of headwear in school. But with certain restrictions.

The current rules say that hats, bandanas and similar attire may not be worn indoors during the school day.

Under the new rules, students in grades nine through 12 may wear headwear, including hats and hoods, but not grades eight and under. Also, whether to allow hats will be left to the discretion of the teacher or the school district.

Olivia Whitmore, the student representative on the school board, told board members that she agreed with the board on the notion that lower grades should not wear hats, because that can sometimes be a distraction. But that restriction should be lifted as students get older.

“As you get into middle school and high school, with the added responsibility, should come a little bit of added freedom in how you express yourself at school,” she said.

Board members noted that they had conducted several surveys on the issue. Only a handful of schools in the area allow hats — three out of 11 of the schools contacted. But among parents, 75 percent said yes to hats. The issue was divided almost evenly among the 33 staff members who responded.

The majority of younger grade teachers were opposed; the majority of the older grades were in favor of hats.

Also, 146 students signed a petition in favor of hats.

Mike Slater, on the board, said that the 75 percent figure in favor of hats says it all. Whitmore added that with such a small student body, 146 students is a huge majority.

Board members discussed what the limits should be on hats. Superintendent Stephen Malone said the overall goal is for “appropriate attire” — which is to say a prohibition will remain against “attire that distracts from the district’s educational goals.” It’s left to the discretion of the teacher to decide what that is.

Malone added that the school board revisits the student handbook every year, over the summer. So he considered the change to the policy a trial run, and the issue would return before the board in any case.

School board member Nick Thom sided with Whitmore.

“When you become an adult, generally, you’ve learned what circumstances are appropriate to wear headwear and what aren’t,” he said.

He added that he himself was a hat wearer.

Scot Osborne wondered whether the hat issue would get out of control.

“What’s to stop that kid from wearing an 8-foot-around sombrero when they walk in front of the classroom? I think there’s going to be a lot of things that get brought up because we pass [this], saying, ‘Let the kids express themselves.’ ”

Whitmore said that in addition to hats being at the discretion of the teacher, she also felt that students would police themselves.

“It would give the students more if an incentive to be appropriate with their headwear. Just being able to know that you can wear it, but if I tell you no, you take it off,” she said.

Principal Todd Toulouse, however, disagreed.

“Olivia, you know as well as I do that when teachers are trying to get kids to take their hats off, it becomes a major struggle. It becomes an issue,” he said.

Toulouse also worried that if the school were to start relaxing this rule, this might lead to a “next thing,” whatever that next thing might be.

Cathy Blowers cited another problem. The hat issue will be left to the discretion of the teacher, but if one teacher bans hats while the teacher next door permits them, that ban becomes harder to enforce.

Osborne agreed, saying it would be harder for teachers to reclaim their authority in the classroom.

Whitmore conceded that there have been a lot of issues in classrooms already — because students are not allowed to wear hats.

Some students have been suspended over this, Toulouse added.

Toulouse added that there’s definitely one place hats will not be allowed — the ag classroom. In the case of the ag classroom, this would be a serious safety problem, and he hopes the students understand that.

Mike Slater returned to the parent survey. By far, the majority of parents wanted hats — and these were the ones who had voted the board members into office so they could make a decision.

As for the staff, this was split down the middle. But the ones who dealt with upper grades — the ones most affected by the policy — they were greatly in favor, he said.

Board members also spoke of allowing hats as a trial run. They debated what might happen if the policy fails and it’s time to take away a right the students had for only a few short months.

Ashley Black, the clerk, had a simple solution. The responsibility falls on the students themselves.

“If they blow it, they blow it,” she said.

After more than half an hour of discussion, school bord members voted 5-1 in favor of wearing hats. Osborne dissented.