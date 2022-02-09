Why don’t you go jump in a lake?

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Sheriff Dave Lange joins with other members of the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, “the shivering sheriffs,” as they splashed into Hallet’s Pond in St. Peter on Saturday. The event, which has several hundred jumpers each year, is for a good cause, as it helps raise money for Special Olympics.

By Ruth Klossner

A year ago, the Polar Plunge had to be modified due to COVID-19. Instead of the usual jumping into a lake, the event was moved to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, where volunteers splashed into a tank of water.

But this year, on Feb. 5, the 16th annual Polar Plunge was back at its usual spot, and jumpers were back to plunging into Hallett’s Pond in St. Peter.

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. All funds raised by plungers help Special Olympics Minnesota provide year-round training and services to thousands of Minnesota athletes with intellectual disabilities.

While final tallies are not yet in, the St. Peter Plunge web page indicates that $75,217 had been raised by 281 plungers prior to the event. That’s well above the $60,000 goal — and more donations are likely to be added.

During its first 15 years, the St. Peter Polar Plunge at Hallett’s Pond raised more than $1,141,699. This year’s event will push that total well over $1.2 million.

Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and his group always lead off the jump. By jump time, Lange’s “Shivering Sheriffs” had raised $6,214 to top the leaderboard for law enforcement/service groups.

The Lafayette Fire and Ambulance group was second in that category, at $3,844. The Lafayette group has participated in the jump from the start, with Boy Scouts and other community members often joining in. The group makes a day of it, coming early and staying late for a tailgate party.

Lee Zion contributed to this report.