Celebrations mean the world is returning to normal

Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

This weekend in Nicollet County saw not just one, but two events where people gathered — something that just wasn’t possible this time last year.

ABOVE: A full bar at Dave’s Place had gathered, Bingo and stampers at the ready — not to mention cash. For the first time in a long time, people came out for Bingo at Dave’s. The event is typically held every Saturday afternoon through the winter, but last year the whole thing had to be canceled. Andrew Maidl, one of the volunteers with the Lafayette Area Lions Club, noted the high turnout. He said this was most likely because people were tired of being cooped up, and they wanted to be with other people. The event raised at least $1,000. The exact amount has not been calculated yet, but this much can be ascertained: A total of 1,800 Bingo cards were sold, most of them for $1, but with two special games that involved $2 cards. There were 14 games played, with payouts averaging $75. That means total sales were around $2,000, and total payouts were $1,000, for a $1,000 profit. Money raised by the Bingo games go toward for Lions projects in the Lafayette area.

BELOW: Parents came out to see young dancers of all grades strut their stuff at a dance recital held Sunday evening at Nicollet Public School. This annual event, put on by Kix, is another tradition that had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.