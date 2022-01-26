Lafayette gets update on voting; city levy increasing

By Lee Zion

The Lafayette City Council received an update on its procedures for voting at its monthly meeting. Tom Polich had asked for a clarification on the voting process late last year.

Jaci Kopet, from the county, said that for the 2022 elections and any that follow, ballots will be accepted only if they arrive by mail on or before election day, or are dropped off by 8 p.m. at the county government building election area. No ballots will be accepted after the polls close.

She also stated that historically, the county has seen an increase in voter participation. The biggest concern, statewide, is finding election judges.

Kopet added that the county will mail ballots to every voter in the city of Lafayette, both for the primary and general election. Voting by mail can happen any time after the ballots are mailed. Election officials will work in teams, starting no sooner than two days before the election, to open the mail ballots, verify them and feed them into the machine.

There will be no tabulation of the votes until the close of election night.

If a voter wishes to cast a ballot in person, this can be done at the courthouse on Election Day or a week prior, where voters can put their ballots into a machine.

Some council members were worried that people may have wanted to vote in person. Kopet answered that in 2020, when voting was limited due to the pandemic, there was no decrease in voting. The people who want to vote will do so.

City levy goes up 6.69 percent

The city’s levy for 2022 increased, but roughly half as much as was originally stated. The amount went up by $11,723, or 6.69 percent, over last year. Originally, the city was looking to increase the levy by $19,580, or 12.3 percent over last year, as was discussed in September.

The council noted at the meeting that costs for everything are increasing. Meanwhile, buildings need to be updated, and the fire department needs upgrades, along with needs for the parks and pop shack.

Water quality

The water in Lafayette has chloride levels that are too high — and those levels needs to reduce to about one-fourth where they are now.

Once the city receives its new permit, the city will be required to reduce the amount of chloride from 800, where it now stands, down to 230. There is no way to reduce it at the wastewater treatment plant, said maintenance supervisor Allan Fox.

For the city to reduce the amount of chloride in the water, it must be done at the source. Lafayette has very hard water, and every home has water softeners, he said.

That means the city may have to install a reverse osmosis system for the water lines before that water gets distributed to homes. This will remove the need for water softeners, he said.

Fox noted that this is a “costly fix,” but this is a mandate from the state.

Fox said there is a study being done by Short Elliot Hendrickson, and once that study is done, the city will be presented with multiple options. The company will also look into different funding sources.

Fox also said that some federal money may be available through the state to fund the wastewater treatment plant. He recently spoke with State Rep. Susan Akland and asked her not to forget the smaller cities when it comes down to funding for projects like these.

Also, grants are available for stormwater drainage. Fox would look into those, he said.

Electric vehicles

Councilman Tom Polich said he is looking into a possible source of money that could go toward electric vehicle charging stations. The money would come from a large settlement between the federal government and Volkswagen, which was caught a few years ago cheating on federal emissions tests.

Polich noted that the city can’t pay for an electric vehicle charging station on its own, and this money would be a good way to get one.

“It’s something I’d like to see here at some point, because it is coming,” he said.

Polich said Lafayette is on one of the proposed “corridors” that the state of Minnesota is trying to create. State officials hope to have electric vehicle charging stations place a set number of miles apart along several corridors, and State Highway 15 is such a corridor.

“Since there’s nothing from New Ulm to Hutch for charging stations, that’s why I thought, OK, if we can get at least one or two businesses to at least look at it,” Polich said.

The gas station or any restaurant in town could be a possibility. If the funding opens up, it would be “nice” to encourage a private business to take that on, he said.

Councilman Scott Portner was skeptical, but he did note that California plans to have 25 percent of its fleet go electric by 2030. Minnesota may eventually follow.

The next city meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 14.