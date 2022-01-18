Lafayette Lions breakfast benefit draws big crowd

Ruth Klossner

All ages enjoyed the great Dad’s Belgian Waffles that were served.

Sunday’s Lafayette Area Lions Waffle Breakfast and benefit, held Sunday at the Lafayette Charter School, drew the second-largest crowd that the group has achieved in the 12 (or more) years that the event has been held.

A total of 378 paid meals were served in person, with another 67 take-outs, for a total of 445 paid plates. There were also 22 free kids’ meals served. The annual waffle event included a silent auction and raffle to benefit the family of the late Aaron Thedens. The $3,000 raffle proceeds went to the family, along with the income from the silent auction and a free will offering. The income will assist with medical bills incurred during Aaron’s lengthy illness.

Winners of the Lions cash raffle were Roger Zamzow, Lori Geiger, and Chad Baldwin, $500 each; and Brad DeBoer and Sally Kiecker, $250 apiece. Members of the Lions club pre-sold raffle and waffle tickets and worked at the event to make it a big success.