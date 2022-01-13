Help a Lafayette family at fundraiser this weekend

By Lee Zion

This weekend, you will have a chance to help a Lafayette family with its medical bills. And this will be during a time of joy, fellowship and waffles.

A breakfast fundraiser is Sunday, Jan. 16 at Lafayette Charter School. Please note the location. The time is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be a raffle and a silent auction. Raffle tickets will be sold in advance and can be purchased at various locations throughout Lafayette, including the office of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.

Cash donations will be accepted for the family at the event.

Proceeds will benefit the family of Lafayette resident Aaron Thedens, who died May 29, 2021. The money will go toward the remaining medical bills, which daughter Jessica Christianson estimates in the neighborhood of $10,000.

Joe Maidl, member of the Lafayette Area Lions Club and one of the event organizers, tells area residents what to expect over the weekend.

“We’re serving the waffles — the Dad’s Belgian Waffles — at the Lafayette Charter School from 9 to 1,” he said. We’ve got a raffle again.”

The Lafayette Area Lions Club decided to put on the event to help the family deal with the hardship from the medical bills. They are an established family — he lived in this area for about 20 years in Nicollet, Brown and Sibley counties.

Christianson tells the story of her father. Thedens’ parents are from Sleepy Eye, and he grew up in Gibbon before moving to Lafayette.

“We lived there for about 20 years. He had his first heart attack in 2004, and after that he was clinically disabled. and couldn’t do much. But he could sit, and he could drive. So he drove the township tractor, and mowed the road ditches for Cornish for — I don’t even know for how long,” she said.

Even though he was sidelined due to his illness, he still remained active after that, Christianson said.

“He was an active sportsman kind of guy. He loved hunting and fishing, being outside. Anything on the farm,” she said.

He was always engaged with something, Christianson said.

“He was always willing to help, so all the neighbors would call him to fix their tractor tires. So he was the go-to guy, and he would pretty much try to figure anything out, and he would get it fixed or figured out,” she said.

Christianson had many fond memories of him.

“Fishing. We did a lot of pond river fishing, and a lot of hunting. And my boys in particular loved to go to the farm to help Grandpa fix the tractors and ride in the four-wheeler. He was very active in the Brown County Fair, and he drove the demo cars for the Brown County Fair when I was younger. That was one of our favorite memories,” she said.

Every year, Thedens took a family vacation to Detroit Lakes, Minn.

“I always remember him being the happiest when he was there,” she said. “He would take trips out there just to be on the lake, and he loved it.”

His health took a sudden turn in the fall of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, But in his case, it wasn’t COVID; instead, it was a form of pneumonia. That put a huge strain on his heart, and his body had already been weakened by the heart attack from years before. The disease took over, she said.

Thedens was put in intensive care for 3½ months. At first, family members could have limited visits with him when he was in Mayo Mankato. But then he had to be transferred to Abbot, which was locked down due to COVID, and nobody could go see him, Christianson said.

In addition to Christenson and her husband Nick, Thedens is survived by his wife Brenda, his son Paul (Angie), his children Jordy Thedens (Laci), Savannah Clemon (Joe) and Nicole Braun, plus 16 grandchildren.