Ruth Klossner

Here’s a look back at some of the events of last year. LEFT: Raider catcher Riley Mans wasn’t about to let Cathedral’s Jacob Berg score in the secton playoff game May 29. The looks on everyone’s faces — including the people in the background — are precious. RIGHT: Nicollet County’s rookie firefighters felt the heat in a planned burn May 3 near Courtland. More photos are in the Ledger print edition.