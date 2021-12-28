Riders visit Nicollet County on the way to commemorate a tragedy

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Member of the 38+2 Dakota Riders ride along County Road 23 on their way from South Dakota to Mankato.

By Lee Zion

This past week, dozens of riders passed through Nicollet County, stopping at Fort Ridgely and Courtland, to mark the 159th anniversary of the largest mass execution in American history.

Many of the riders passing through Dec. 23 were direct descendants of the people who were killed. But this was not a mission in anger. They were here to tell a story the world needed to hear.

The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride has been held in late December, every year for about 16 years. Almost every year — It had to be canceled last year because of COVID-19.

The ride commemorates the 38 members of the Lakota who were hanged Dec. 26, 1862 in Mankato, during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. Another two men escaped but were later caught in Canada were and taken to Fort Snelling, where they were executed later.

Now, members of the Lakota make the difficult (and sometimes freezing) 318-mile trek from Lower Brule, S.D., to Mankato.

The 16-day ride ends every year on Dec. 26 at Reconciliation Park in Mankato — the spot where the Lakota were hanged.

Todd Finney, one of the ride organizers, said the event is more of a reminder than anything else — but a serious reminder.

“It was to bring awareness for that. … That we were exiled from our home, even told never to return,” he said. “In fact, there’s still a federal law that says if any Indian in this area is off reservation, he is considered to be hostile and should be shot on sight.”

But, he added, it’s a prayer ride.

“I’m praying for everyone and everything on this continent. Because if we can live in peace with everyone, then maybe we can get stuff done,” Finney said.

And that forgiveness can release all that pain and anger, he added.

Now the ride has taken on another purpose, and that is a time of learning. The annual ride creates an opportunity for people to learn about a time in history that would otherwise be forgotten.

“We’ve achieved advocacy for the 38, and now more it’s where it’s stepping into cultural awareness, where a lot of these kids get to hear their language. Hear the stories. Understand the history that’s not written in the history books,” Finney said.

And there’s a lot missing from the history books. Finney noted wryly that President Abraham Lincoln ordered the death of the Lakota as a “Christmas present” to the American public. He originally planned to execute 308 people before religious leaders urged him to lower the number down to 40.

But to him, that is in the past. He remembered the event in 2019, when Gov. Tim Walz vowed this would never happen again. His uncle, Arvol Lookinghorse, a chief in the tribe, happened to overhear them talking.

“After that conversation I had with him — he did that in Reconcilliation Park,” Finney said. “And we finished our conversation, he said, ‘What more can I do?’ So I said, ‘Just give me a second, and I went over and talked to Uncle Arvil. He said, “No more. It’s done. The truth’s been told.’ ”

And in the spirit of reconciliation, Finney thanked the people of Courtland for hosting the riders in the Community Center, the Courtland volunteers, and businesses like Hy-Vee for providing the meal for the 80 visitors — riders, support staff, families and children — who slept overnight at the Community Center.,