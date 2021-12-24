Event is pleaSANT–A special guest arrives

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

As Santa Claus sits in the foreground with a family, a line of parents and children wait their turn in the Community Center.

Santa Claus came to town Dec. 14 for a big celebration, put on by the Lafayette Area Lions Club, with help from Citizens Bank and Bernadotte 4-H. All the children who sat with Santa received a goodie bag and a picture with Santa, taken by Ruth Klossner.

Klossner estimated that 120 kids came out to the event, based on the small amount of goodie bags that were left over after the event. She added that 120 is a typical amount for this annual event.

There were two events that were new this year. Santa completed his visit by turning on the Christmas lights in the mini-park next to the Community Center. Also, children also lined up for free rides on a carriage drawn by Clydesdale horses. Mayor Sandie Peterson said she wanted something big for 2021, after COVID-19 forced organizers to hold a scaled-down, drive-through-only event last year.

The Lions organize the Santa visit every year, on the second Tuesday in December. The tradition of Santa visiting Lafayette children probably started in 1979. A look through old editions of the Ledger showed that in December 1978, there’s only one time Santa is mentioned in Lafayette, although the paper shows him in other towns. On Page 1 of the Dec. 21, 1978 edition of the Ledger, a picture shows Santa giving a $50 bond to Kathy Eckstrand and a $25 bond to Dale Monson, both members of the Lafayette Community Club. And no kids!

But on Page 5 of the Dec. 27, 1979 edition of the Ledger, there’s a picture of a line of kids waiting to see Santa, while a young boy identified in the paper as Jeremy Mages tells the Jolly Old Elf what he’d like for Christmas. Hey, Jeremy! Did you get what you wanted?

The Lafayette Nicollet Ledger wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas this season.