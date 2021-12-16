Raider boys edge Buffalo Lake Stewart-Hector for first win

Ruth Klossner

With the Raiders leading 65-64 and only 39 seconds left, Colton Thomsen

drew the foul on BLHS’s Saxton Melberg to get to the line. Thomsen hit both free throws, putting the Raiders up by three, and giving the Raiders the win Dec. 7. Thomsen scored 27 points in the game, then followed with 26 against SESM Dec. 9. Trailing the play were Nicollet’s Connor Martens and BLHS’s Chase Hubin.

After losing their season opener five days earlier, the Nicollet boys got in the win column when Buffalo Lake-Stewart-Hector came to town Tuesday. The win streak didn’t last long, however, as the visiting Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Knights put an end to it two nights later.

vs BLHS

The Nicollet boys got a bit of revenge for their football loss to the Mustangs two months ago when BLHS returned to Nicollet — this time on the basketball court. In a hard-fought, tight game Dec. 7, the Raiders came out on top, 67-64.

Nicollet held the lead for the first 10 minutes before BLHS pulled even. It was back and forth for the rest of the half, until Nicollet canned two treys to take a 37-34 lead into the break.

“We started the game making several key stops,” coach Martin Stevens said. “Offensively, we shared the ball and were able to drive and kick, which is one of our strengths. When BLHS went on a small run with about eight minutes left, we made some huge stops on their next possessions and hit those threes. Senior point guard Colton Thomsen hit a three-pointer as time expired to give us momentum going into the second half.”

Nicollet came out hot in the second half, leading — by as many as 11 points (45-34) — through much of the half. The Mustangs battled back to make the last five minutes exciting, slowly cutting the margin to just one (65-64) with a minute left. Thomsen hit a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left for the three-point margin — and the Raiders got a stop in the last seconds for the win.

“We ran into foul trouble late in the second half and had to go to our bench. We really struggled keeping them off the glass the entire game,” Stevens said.

vs SESM

The Raiders were very competitive in the early going Dec. 9 against St. Mary’s, holding a small lead for most of the first five minutes.

“Then St. Mary’s started to hit some shots from the perimeter — that’s when they took off and never looked back,” Stevens said. “I was proud of how hard we crashed the glass offensively and how hard we played.”

Nicollet trailed by 16 at the half (22-38) but came out hot in the second half and cut it to 11. SESM went on another run and dominated the rest of the game on the way to the 91-62 win.

“They shot the ball and ran the floor extremely well. We struggled from the arch,” Stevens said.

B-squad

The Nicollet B-squad boys didn’t play well in the first half of either of their games last week. With the slow starts, they lost both.

The Raiders trailed Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 19-41 at the half Tuesday. Though they played better in the second half, they lost 41-67.

“The first half was tough. They were making baskets and we could not rebound,” coach Sid Brown said. “The second half, however, was much better as we played great defense and scored more often.”

Nicollet tallied 22 points to BLHS’s 26 in that half, but the damage was done.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I am proud of how much we are improving half to half, game to game.”

Gavin Bode and Dominic Rosin led the Raiders with 12 points each. Wesley Hoffman added six, Trenton Havemeier five, and Austin Kramer and Calvin Otto three each. A lot of the scoring came from outside — with Rosin hitting three treys, Hoffman two, and Otto and Havemeier one each.

The boys had an even tougher time scoring Dec. 9 in the first half against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. They put up only seven points to St. Mary’s 44 in that half.

“We were having a tough time scoring offensively, and we could not get back on defense,” Brown said. “Again, our second half was much better, as we were only outscored 15 to 10.”

The final score was 17-59 in St. Mary’s favor.

Bode had eight points, Hoffman four, Rosin three, and Havemeier two.

Junior high

The Nicollet junior high boys played a pair of very competitive games at Sibley East last week Thursday, winning one but getting edged in the other.

The eighth grade game was competitive from the opening tip. After leading 15-13 at the break, the Raiders went on to win 30-25.

“Our defense led to our offense and I have a strong feeling that’s how it’ll be the rest of the season, based on the way our players are anticipating the ball and running the fast break smartly,” coach Connor Theis said. “It was a good game because it was close the entire game. That helped the boys realize that you have to compete every minute — which this team always has all three seasons I’ve had them — and what to do at the end of the game. If we have a lead with under a minute to go, we don’t need to force shots. The boys figured that out and pulled it off.”

Henry Oscarson netted half of the points on a trey and seven field goals. AJ Kramer and Colton Rengstorf added six each and Keegan Hulke three. Rengstorf and Hulke each pulled down nine rebounds, Kramer four, and Oscarson and Wesley Havemeier three apiece. Oscarson had four steals, Rengstorf three, and Hulke two.

After trailing 12-16 at the break, the Raider seventh graders outscored Sibley East 9-7 in the second half, but fell 21-23.

“Last season, this team — sixth graders playing against seventh grade teams — wasn’t in many close games, so this was a fun new experience for them,” Theis said. “They learned how to break a press, and how to handle a close game in the final two minutes. They learned that, when you are losing, you have to be more aggressive on defense to get the ball or the other team will stall. Hopefully if we are in this situation again we will be the ones stalling.”

Henry Kennedy scored eight points, Carson Kettner six, Max Kuttner five, and Jordan Goettlicher two. The Raiders hit seven of eight free throws. Kuttner had eight boards, Kettner five, and Riley Becker four. Becker also had two of Nicollet’s six steals. Kettner blocked two shots and Matt Klingerman one.