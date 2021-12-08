Local wrestlers open their season

Ruth Klossner

Justin Slater held Minneapolis North’s Javion Smith to the mat just before getting the fall at 1:44 Dec. 3 at the Sibley East Triangular. Slater placed second at the St. James tournament the next day, winning three matches by fall, after losing his first.

Twenty-five LCWM Area wrestlers — including eight from Nicollet, went on the road with confidence Dec. 3 to open the 2021-22 wrestling season at Sibley East

Speaking before the meets. second-year coach Nate Meixell said the team had a “great” first week of practice.

“We have had a lot of excitement for the start of the season with gaining some new wrestlers and adding to our big list of junior high wrestlers. I’m looking forward to another season of wrestling,” he said.

The team graduated six seniors last year but actually has five more bodies in the room this year, with the new wrestlers and an influx of junior high wrestlers.

Although the team has only two seniors, the Knights return nine letterwinners with good experience.

Meixell said, “We are looking to have some great leadership from our upper classman — Alex Harnitz, Ean Gilman, Justin Slater, and Griffin Gimenez. Alex and Ryan Palmer are our returning state entrants from last year and we will really lean on them to have very solid seasons for us.”

He went on, “Other team members coming back from very strong varsity seasons last year are Logan Quade, Nick Slater, Griffin Gimenez, Ean Gilman, and Justin Slater. We will also have some new first year varsity wrestlers in our lineup that we are very excited for.”

The triangular

The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area wrestlers had a good start to the wrestling season.

“We competed well as a team Friday night. It was great to see our kids back on the mat, and also see some new faces in our lineup,” coach Nate Meixell said. “We have a young team with a lot of seventh through ninth grade wrestlers in our lineup — so it’s always fun to see how they will handle their varsity role. I was very happy with their performance and I know they will continue to get better throughout the season.”

Minneapolis North

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area 72, Minneapolis North 6

The Knights wrestled very aggressively against Minneapolis North to start out the night.

106-Ryder Antony won by fall at 2:41. 113-Logan Quade won by forfeit. 120-Carson Othoudt won by fall at 0:37. 126-Ryan Palmer won by fall at 0:50. 132-Double forfeit. 138-Griffin Gimenez won by fall at 1:16. 145-LCWMA forfeited. 152-Ean Gilman won by forfeit. 160-Alex Harnitz won by fall at 5:58. 170-Nick Slater won by fall at 0:30. 182-Ryder McMichael won by fall at 1:01. 195-Justin Slater won by fall at 1:44. 220-Jermaine Arrington won by fall at 1:30. 285-Dietrich Rosin won by disqualification.

JV matches: Will McDougal won by fall at 1:41. Tristian Kietzer lost by fall at :36. Brecken Northquest won by fall at 1:51.

Sibley East

Sibley East 38, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Area 36

“It is always fun to wrestle schools that we have never wrestled before,” Meixell said. “Heading into the Sibley East match, we knew it would be a much closer duel. We gave ourselves some good opportunities to win the match but ended up falling short, 36-38.”

106-Antony won by major decision, 10-0. 113-Quade lost by fall at 3:10. 120-Othoudt lost by major decision, 2-15. 126-Palmer won by forfeit. 132- Griffin Gimenez won by fall at 1:49. 138-LCWMA forfeited.145-LCWMA forfeited. 152-Ean Gilman lost by fall at 2:43. 160-Alex Harnitz won by decision 2-1. 170-Nick Slater won by technical fall, 19-2. 182-Ryder McMichael lost by fall at 0:51. 195-Justin Slater won by forfeit. 220-Jermaine Arrington by major decision, 0-10. 285-Dietrich Rosin won by forfeit.

JV matches: Levi Gilman won by fall at 3:21. Noah Sodeman lost by fall at 2:47. Northquest won by major decision, 15-0.

St. James

The Knights turned in a solid performance Saturday at St. James Area Paul Krueger Classic.

“We weren’t able to wrestle in any individual tournaments last year, so it was fun to get back into it,” Meixell said. “Our varsity kids wrestled real well, with five of them ending up finishing in the top three — and our JV all wrestled really well in their brackets.”

He added, “I think our kids gained some great experience and confidence in themselves in that tournament.”

Individual placings

Quade (113)—won by fall at 2:26; won by fall at 1:58; won by decision, 13-7; won by fall at 1:18 to place first. Palmer (126)—won by major decision, 16-2; won by fall at 2:59; won by major decision, 17-4 to place first. Gilman (152)—lost by fall at 1:15, at 1:50, at 1:02, and at 1:47. Harnitz (160)—won by decision, 8-5; won by fall; won by decision, 7-3; lost by decision, 2-4, to place second. N. Slater—won by fall at 2:42; lost by major decision, 1-9; won by fall at 1:55; won by fall at 1:52 to place third. J. Slater (195)—lost by fall at 1:22; won by fall at 4:41, at 0:28, and at 1:26 to place second.

JV Results: Gilman (93), 1-2; Antony (106), 3-0; Chase Birr (113), 3-0; Othoudt (120), 3-0; Zach Palmer (120), 2-1; McDougall (152), 1-2; Northquest (160), 3-0; Kietzer (160), 2-1; Sodeman (160), 2-1; Arrington (220), 3-0; Rosin (285), 2-1.