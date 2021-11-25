Santa Claus pays an early visit to the children of Courtland

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Santa Claus came to Courtland a bit early this year, with a little help from the Lions. Santa visited Lions Park to sit with the children and turn on the holiday lights. Here, Layne Olson, 7, sits in Santa’s lap, while Ms. Claus looks on.

Arriving in style in a horse-drawn carriage, Santa and Mrs. Claus stepped down Saturday in Lions Park in Courtland.

Over 100 kids and parents were there to greet the Jolly Old Elf and his wife as the two of them made their way to a tent and sat with the children. Anyone who visited with Santa got a goodie bag.

The youngsters also had an opportunity to put a letter in a mailbox for Santa. Any youngster who wrote a letter for Santa got a response from him a few days later.

And kids got a chance to ride in the horse-drawn wagon.

Charlotte Abbas, dressed as a snowman, described the day as she poured out hot cider for the visitors. This was a bigger event than last year, when children weren’t allowed into the park because of COVID-19 restrictions.

A lot of work went into putting the event on. The previous week, after the turkey commercial dinner, Santa himself came out to put up most of the lights. Also that same day, most of the decorations along the fence were set up.

Abbas thanked Carr’s Tree Service for assisting in putting lights up in the trees. She also thanked the city of Courtland, which stores the Christmas decorations.

Thanks to some generous donations, there are more decorations this year. Abbas mentioned a former Lions member who created decorations that he had put up in his own yard. That man is no longer with us, but his decorations live on as part of the Lions Park display.

“We have the gingerbread, the Santa with the dog. We have Santa in a sleigh; we have a snowman. They all need some work, but we thought this year is a memorial for him. This would be ideal,” she said.

Abbas added that the plan is to keep adding more lights and more decorations year after year.

“I know we want to do more,” Abbas said.

That task of adding more to the park will be made a little more difficult because the park itself will change. Once work on U.S. Highway 14 starts in Courtland, this will alter the entrances to the city, and the layout of the park will have to change along with it, she said.