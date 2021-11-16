Firefighters conduct training of simulated tank explosion

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Lafayette firefighters conducted training on Oct. 11, near the electrical substation at the south edge of the city. Firefighters spent a total of about three hours fighting this tank fire in a simulated exercise.

The Lafayette Fire Department conducted two high-energy exercises this week.

First, on Oct. 11, they battled against a liquid propane tank fire, set up by Safety And Security Consultation Specialists, based in Minnesota Lake, Minn. Then, SASCS helped the fire department with another exercise Oct. 15. This time, firefighters had to enter a dark, confined house — with tight spaces — to find and save several “victims.”

Each exercise took about three hours.

Nick Klingler, Lafayette fire chief, said the fire department does some form of training about once a month. The fire department went through these particular exercises about a year ago.

Klingler said the firefighters hadn’t lost much of their edge since the last time they’d been through the training. The firefighters were still sharp even after all that time — even after COVID.

He added that the firefighters generally enjoy the challenges — even if one of them might mutter, “This sucks!” while being stuck in a narrow crawl space.

Klingler also said the execises are challenging, but these challenges are important.

“Just gotta do it and get it done to get your training up,” he said.

Exercises like these — in which unexpected things might happen — are also good for getting firefighters in a frame of mind of preparing for unexpected things that might happen during a real emergency situation. He mentioned one incident that happened in the spring.

“We’ve actually had a trained house burn. And then, that night, we got called to an actual house that was on fire. You can’t get any fresher training than that,” Klingler said.

Klingler thanked the United Farmers Cooperative for donating the LP gas used in the Oct. 11 exercise.

Klingler added that the fire department is looking for new firefighters. Applications are available at the city office on Main Avenue.