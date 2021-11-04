Ghosts, witches and bumblebees come out for Halloween

Kids and grown-ups go through the line at Zion Evangelical Lutheran in Winthrop

By Lee Zion

ledger@prairiepublishingmn.com

This was a weekend for children to dress up and scare people while scaring up candy.

Several area towns had Trunk-or-Treat and other events over the weekend. Nicollet had a party Friday for youngsters at the Early Childhood and Family Education Center, followed by a Trunk-or-Treat down the road a ways at Trinity Lutheran Church just as the sun set.

The following day, Courtland held a trunk-or-treat at the community center, and then on Sunday — the day of Halloween — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop held a trunk or treat, along with door prizes and a hot dog lunch in the church fellowship hall.

Nicollet

Nicollet’s Early Childhood and Family Education Center started off the fun.

Carrie Hoffman, the Little Raiders School Readiness ECFE Coordinator at Nicollet Public School, held its Halloween Party in the school gym.

About 160 youngsters came out for games, crafts, and “a spooky snack.” Games including fishing for pumpkins, getting a beanbag in the pumpkin’s mouth, hopscotch and more.

After that, everyone headed over to Trinity Lutheran Church for additional spookiness. About 20 cars, many of them elaborately decorated, set up shop around the perimeter of the parking lot with entertaining mischief on their minds. At least 200 youngsters, teens — and sometimes parents — showed off their finery.

The Friday event featured witches, Paw Patrol heroes, unicorns, ninjas, cats, and (in the words of one 7-year-old girl) “just a killer clown.”

Pastor Micah Plocher explained the purpose of the event.

“The idea was basically, ‘How can we do something for the community?’ Then, ‘How can we get them on our campus, as well?’ So we can show them who we are as a congregation,” he said.

Plocher was glad about the way things were turning out.

“It’s been really steady. There’s lots of people here. It’s been awesome. We’ve got perfect weather here tonight, so it kind of helps, I’m sure,” he said.

Plocher manned an activity booth by the main entrance of the church and pointed to the street as a way of counting the crowd.

“Its been backed up to the tree the entire time we’ve been here. Awesome,” Plocher said.

This is the third year the church has held a Halloween event. In 2019, the church held the event in the social hall, but in 2020, the arrival of COVID changed that. The church had to move the Halloween celebration outdoors, and it turned out to be so much fun that everyone decided to repeat it for this year.

Plocher described the best part of the evening.

“The smiles on the kids’ faces. They’re having a fun time,” he said.

Plocher thanked the Nicollet Chamber of Commerce and the Early Childhood Family Education Center for coordinating the effort. He also thanked the Nicollet Fire Department for providing the fire truck, and the 20 families who decorated their cars and gave out candy.

Courtland

Courtland had its Trunk-or-Treat the following day, at the Community Center. Unlike Nicollet, which started its event at sunset, The Courtland Trunk-or-Treat was between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Charlette Abbas, of the Courtland Lions Club, was one of the organizers and also a ghost handing out candy. As a ghost, she perhaps was a little too effective, because a lot of children were too nervous to get close to her. Not even when she was holding out candy.

“I’ll stay away. I can give it to Dad,” Abbas told one nervous youngster.

Another child, meanwhile, was more observant. “That’s because you’re — The ghost is wearing glasses,” he said.

Abbas saw several clever costumes on the kids coming through the line. The entire Addams Family paid Courtland a visit. Then there was a weather forecaster standing next to a child dressed as a tornado, complete with fencing and toy cars attached to his costume.

‘They’re all cute,” she said.

Also, the Juberien family, stalwart Lions members, gave out candy as Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion.

In addition, Abbas’ husband, at the beginning of the line, was another ghost, while she was at the other end. Both of them kept an eye out to make sure everything went smoothly and each vehicle had enough candy.

Abbas said 10 families and businesses signed on to assist with the afternoon out. Her group planned for about 125 kids.

Next year, she would like to see more people sign up to run the event.

Just like the event in Nicollet, the Courtland Trunk-or-Treat was originally indoors, with carnival-like games. The outdoor version was much better, she said.

“We are fortunate this year; we have beautiful weather,” she said.

Abbas added that the Halloween celebration would likely continue as an outdoor event. For one thing, it’s easier to speak to the kids at a Trunk-or-Treat then at an organized carnival.

Also, as the years go by, the Lions members are getting older, and setting up carnival games might be too much for them to handle, she said.

Abbas thanked several businesses and members of the community. Hy-Vee provided water at a large discount, while Courtland Mart donated money to the event. The Courtland Fire Department provided a fire truck, and also Sparky, the fire dog.

Other contributors included the Courtland City Council, Karen and Paula Harden, the Nicollet Dairy Association and the Minnesota Pork Producers Association.

Tim Harmening provided the pumpkins, which families could take with them. Instead of payment, Harmening asked that the Lions donate money to the Lions Minnesota Diabetes Foundation.

Also, food donations were collected for local charities at the event.

Abbas was glad for how things turned out.

“I just appreciate those who have helped out,” she said. Thosed who have put thought into it and contributed time. I would say that’s the biggest thing — giving of your time.”

Winthrop

Meanwhile, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church had about a dozen cars out for its Trunk-or-Treat, held Sunday just before sundown.

This is the third year the church has held a trunk-or-treat. The event, which also included a hot dog meal indoors, in the Fellowship Hall, was created as part of the church’s outreach efforts, to get the word out about the church.

Speaking about half an hour into the event, Laurie Millner said about 110 children had come through the line already.

The church also collected for the Sibley Food Shelf at the event.

Millner described her favorite part of the day.

“All of it! I love the planning of it. I love seeing everybody and talking to everyboy tonight. And just look out in the Fellowship Hall! How can you not be excited?” she said.

The only real difficulty was figuring out how many people to plan for, Millner said.