Lafayette honors Heidi Hagstrom

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Brad Deboer, from the Lafayette Lions, presented the Melvin Jones award — the highest Lions award — for Hagstrom. Accepting for Hagstrom is her sister, Tracy Hagstrom Durant.

The guest of honor couldn’t be at the party, which is perfectly understandable — she has cancer and is now in hospice care.

About 300 people turned out Sunday to honor Heidi Hagstrom, who has served Lafayette — as pastor of Fields of Grace Lutheran Parish, as a member of the Lafayette Area Lions Club, and on the board of Lafayette Charter School.

The event, held in the gym of the school, started with a brief worship service, consisting of music, prayer, and a brief message. It ended with a short program where the people who knew her shared their memories of Hagstrom.

And in between, there was even time for a bit of light fun. A free-will donation Dad’s Belgian Waffle breakfast, was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the proceeds going to Hagstrom.

The amount raised has not been tallied as of press time. A raffle, with the tickets drawn on Sunday, raised an extra $3,000.

Several people spoke in honor of Hagstrom.

“To say that we, at First Lutheran, are devastated to say goodbye to Pastor Heidi as our faith leader is an understatement,” said Traci Abrahamson.

Abrahamson added that she was honored to be able to assist Hagstrom in achieving her dreams, from the time she started at the church in 2015.

“As a member of the interview committee, I recall the excitement in Heidi’s face and voice as she realized her dream of becoming a minister was in reach,” Abrahamson said. “Heidi wanted to become a minister in a rural setting.”

And in the process of helping Hagstrom learn what she needed to become a pastor, the church learned, as well.

“Heidi gifted us in so many ways. I have stood in awe of her vocabulary, and her talent put together so eloquently,” Abrahamson said.

She also mentioned Hagstrom’s dream of raising chickens.

“Many of our congregation received the blessings of her fine-feathered friends, a dozen or two at a time,” she recalled, as a few people in the audience chuckled.

Deb Sjostrom also shared. She said Hagstrom filled the church “with love and beautiful things and chickens,” she said.

“The chickens were just a delight. I remember the first summers, when she got them. We had an ice cream social, and the ladies looking around on the sidewalk at what the chickens had left. ‘This isn’t going to work.’ And we shooed the chickens back to the garage. It was just so sweet.”

She added that Hagstrom was a special person and filled people’s hearts.

“A lot of people became friends with her,” Sjostrom said. “She has served the three congregations making up Fields of Grace for a number of years. While many people prefer doing things the same old way — which we are all very good at — Heidi challenged us to think outside the box frequently.”

People resisted that, but these lessons made people think, Sjostrom said.

Pastor Wayne Bernau, who organizes the Light for the Way columns in the Ledger, thanked Hagstrom for her work, not just for the paper but her other efforts.

“I just appreciate her being willing to share in that community outreach,” Bernau said.

Her cancer made her more compassionate, he added.

“After Heidi’s illness, she could really speak with a grace and a kindness that not many of us know. Because it’s really only when you’re under the gun that you understand what God’s mercy and grace are all about.”

Brad DeBoer, speaking as a member of Fields of Grace and also as a member of the Lions Club, recalled that Hagstrom was eager to return to Minnesota. When she got her first tour of the church, she said, “This is where I belong.”

DeBoer presented a Melvin Jones award — the highest honor for any Lions member. Hagstrom’s sister, Tracy Hagstrom Durant, accepted the award.