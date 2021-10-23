Parents have concerns about day care, superintendent

By Lee Zion

“Our teachers deserve better; our kids deserve better.”

So said Tiffany Hoffman, one of more than a dozen angry parents who came to the Nicollet School Board meeting Oct. 13.

At issue was the Nicollet Early Childhood Center, which cut back on its infant and preschool room hours, and closed the toddler room until further notice.

The school made the announcement Sept. 22, and the closure was on Sept. 24. That gave parents less than two days to find a new place for their kids.

Hoffmann has noted that the toddler room has since been set to reopen Oct. 25.

In response to the sudden closure, the parents drafted an email to the school board with a long list of questions. Hoffman submitted the email to Superintendent Steve Malone, on Oct. 7, to give him time to research the answers for the school board meeting a week later.

To her surprise, he emailed her a response on the morning of Oct. 13 — a few hours before the meeting. But she felt that the document, which comes out to 10 printed pages, wasn’t particularly helpful.

One exchange goes like this:

Knowing that a staff shortage was inevitable, why was the communication only given to the parents 1½ days in advance?

“On Sept. 21 one staff member was called to jury duty and another staff member submitted an intent to resign. It was determined that the operating hours would need to be reduced and the toddler program would need to be suspended,” was the answer.

Speaking after the meeting, Hoffmann said she found a few discrepancies between what Malone wrote and what she has observed.

“He also talks about, in there, that there was not this mass exodus of staff, which I very much disagree with. We had four teachers leave the toddler room alone, in the last month prior to the closure. And all of them gave their one- to three-week’s notice. So they saw this coming,” she said.

Parents first realized something was wrong when the director of the program, Jessie Johnson, announced her resignation Sept. 14. The following day, Kristen Schnedel announced she was leaving.

Hoffman blamed Malone. She said the information provided to the school board, the information provided to parents, and the information provided to teachers, often don’t match up.

She also cited what she calls his lack of leadership. She found an email from June 2020 in which he referred to the job as a “50% position” and a “fun retirement hobby.”

Hoffman noted that in the 16 months before Malone was superintendent, NECC had eight staff members resign. In the 16 months Malone served as superintendent, NECC had 14 staff members resign.

Justin Kraus, who was also at the meeting, was even more blunt.

“It seems a lot of people cannot work for the current superintendent,” he said. Speaking after the meeting, Kraus said he didn’t get any real answers, either from the email or at the meeting.

He didn’t believe Malone’s contention that the school faced normal turnover. Not with four people leaving so close together.

“That didn’t seem like normal turnover to me. Or a lot of the other parents,” he said.

Kraus noted there was another factor. COVID-19 completely messed up employment in all sectors of the economy. But he believes the situation was handled poorly.

“All these people were on unemployment, and they’re having a hard time getting them back off unemployment? To me, these were their people to lose,” he said.

Nicole Tish acknowledged that COVID-19 played a large role in the problems at the school. She had to pull her son out of NECC last November because of the pandemic.

Before that happened, the program was very good.

“I would recommend that day care to anybody,” she said.

Her youngest daughter had come through NECC, and every other child, so Tish had a child in NECC for nine consecutive years. She didn’t want to leave, so after taking her son out, she immediately put him on the waiting list to get back in.

Her son was set to return to the program in September. But then she learned the cost had jumped — from $160 a week to $185. This, along with other fees, was too much for her budget.

She believes this happened because the program had a 10-year deficit. The school could have worked things out with parents, raising the fee by $5 a year over five years. Instead, they chose to raise the fee by $25 all at once, and most families couldn’t absorb the cost.

The result?

“They can’t get staff, and they can’t get kids in there,” Tish said.

Malone, both before and after the meeting, stressed that the day care program would continue. The toddler program would reopen Oct. 25, with two new teachers and possibly a third, he said.

On the fiscal side, Malone said that on June 30, 2020, the program had a deficit of $58,849, while on June 30, 2021 — the end of the fiscal year — the deficit was lowered to $33,849. For June 30 of next year, the negative balance will be roughly the same as this year.

The deficit is being reduced without cutting teachers’ pay. In fact, their pay has been increased — $11.13 per hour to $14.24 for assistant teachers, and 12.50 to $15.54 for teachers, according to Malone.

These increases are offset by lowering other expenses, such as copying, business software and purchases, Malone said.

Malone sympathized with the parents’ difficulties.

“I understand that it’s frustrating when the day care cannot hire enough workers to keep the program open. However, we have increased wages, hired the help that we need. And the program is now operating with all the services available to parents,” he said.