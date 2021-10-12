Courtland wrestles with fireworks; also, council seeks new member

The Courtland City Council gathers in its new meeting site at a recent meeting. Tom Foley is third from right. (Photo by Lee Zion)

By Cassandra Postel

Ledger staff writer

Illegal fireworks, lit off for the second time in two months at the Courtland Rec Ballpark, caused distress yet again to citizens of Courtland. The latest incident was about two weeks ago, said Council Member Pam Rodewald.

The City Council discussed the matter at its Oct. 7 meeting. Rodewald said she received a call from her husband about the incident while out of town at a wedding.

“My husband specifically called me, and I told him not to call me but to call the sheriff, as I can’t go out there,” she said.

Numerous other residents phoned her between 10:30 and 11 p.m. about the fireworks going off at the ballfield. The other families said the fireworks sounded as if they were almost right on the street in the cul-de-sac.

No one checked out the scene due to confusion in the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office told Rodewald’s husband they had no authority over a city ordinance. Mayor Al Poehler said he spoke to Sheriff David Lange right away on Monday.

“Dave looked into it, and I think there was just a miscommunication in where the call came, or whether it was a new person or not,” Poehler said.

Lange stated that under normal circumstances, someone would come to investigate, and if found, give the culprit a citation for violating a state-regulated statute. Confusion on who runs the ballpark led the Sheriff’s office to assume it was a city-related issue.

Rodewald mentioned there were rumors that the ballpark OK’d both the incident in August and the recent incident.

Councilman Tom Foley said, “I think the ballpark needs to be informed by the city that it is not going to be OK, whether it is your property or the city’s. It is just not allowed in the city limits.”

Foley added that he doubts the people lighting the fireworks considered the direction of the wind or other factors that could have set fire to neighboring residential and commercial buildings. Poehler said the owners of the ballpark are liable for any damage caused by the fireworks.

Rodewald added that some Courtland residents suffer from military service-related PTSD, and the noise of these fireworks disturbs them.

“If they [the owners of the ballpark] are not approving it or allowing it, then they need to be made aware that is happening on their property,” she said.

Councilman leaves

The Council also discussed the resignation of council member Tom Foley from the city council, as he moves from the area.

Effective October 7, the city council accepted the resignation of Foley and passed resolution number 21-110 to fill the vacant spot. The applicant would take the spot until November 2022, and a special election held for the remaining two years.

Paul Bode, a member of the city planning and zoning commission, and Justin Kraus, employed by MNDot, declared interest in the position. Foley discussed previously with Kraus about him taking over once he resigned. Foley suggested recommending Kraus due to his background working with the city of Hanska for four years.

The council requested both applicants state their reasons for wanting to join the city council.

Bode said, “My goal is to probably end up on council. Planning and zoning was only to get familiar with issues and work my in. Plus, I have been coming to the meetings pretty regularly for the past year, so I am familiar with a lot of the current issues.”

Kraus said it appeared no one had much interest in the position while discussing the matter with Foley. Kraus said, “I feel like I have a lot to offer when it comes to advice and stuff with city environment.”

Poehler said he found Bode a great asset in the planning and zoning commission because he speaks up and offers input. Rodewald suggested Kraus due to his background and the timing with the upcoming Highway 14 project.

Ultimately the city council voted to approve Kraus taking over. The council will swear him in at the November meeting.

In other news

Approved Resolution #21-111 on the extension of the Kuester Pit 2 Development agreement. Originally May 15, 2021 start date and December 2021 end date. The dates changed to May 2022 start and September 30, 2022 end date.

City Clerk Julie Holm discussed an amendment to change the location of City Hall in city ordinances. Change the Community Center to the current location at 329 Main Street, formerly the Alliance Bank. She discussed an issue with a new modem installation to allow for internet at both locations.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.