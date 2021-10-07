Courtland FD participates in planned house burn

By Ruth Klossner

Courtland firefighters were able to try out several kinds of air tanks when they took part in a planned house burn near New Ulm Saturday, September 25. The department joined firefighters from New Ulm for the burn, just west of the junction of Highways 14 and 15.

They did so at the invitation of New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho.

“It’s nice to work with a crew from a department that we might work with on a fire, providing mutual aid,” Macho said.

With it being harvest time, only three Courtland members were able to participate — chief Dave Ubel and firefighters Randy Compart and Brandon Havemeier.

Trying out the air packs gave the department firsthand knowledge as it determines which kind to purchase with a recently received grant.

Federal funding of $136,666.67 will allow the department to replace outdated equipment.

“The grant is for two items — self-contained breathing apparatus and turnout gear,” Ubel explained. “Our current packs are 16 years old and the National Fire Protection Association requires them to be replaced every 15 years. $87,500 has been set aside for this part of the project.”

Twelve sets — air pack and two bottles — and 22 face pieces will be purchased with a portion of the grant. Each air bottle gives a firefighter 30 minutes work time in a fire, depending on conditions. Purchase of the face pieces will mean that every firefighter will have his or her own piece.

Sixteen sets of turnout gear will be purchased with the remaining money. Again, the department’s gear is aging.

“OSHA has strict requirements to replace gear every 10 years — and much of our gear is 16 years old and older,” Ubel said. “$56,000 has been set aside for this.”

The department has 22 firefighters. Six sets of gear were previously replaced by township funding and grants from other organizations.

The federal grant requires the local department to provide matching funds at a rate of five percent — or $6,833.33. The Courtland Rural Fire Association will provide those matching funds.

Taking part in the burn of the old farmhouse on the Sauer farm provided a good opportunity to test the air packs before a decision is made on which to purchase. The house was specially prepared for the burn, to provide the best possible experience for firefighters in a training setting.

About 20 firefighters from New Ulm worked with the Courtland volunteers. The fire fighters worked in four groups — attack, back-up, vent, and rehab — under the direction of head instructor Bob Atzenhoefer from Safety and Security Consultation Specialists LLC.

Assistance was provided by several area agencies.

South Central EMS was on site to do blood pressure checks, etc., after firefighters came out of the house after their training sessions. New Ulm Ambulance was also present.

The New Ulm contingent included three firefighters who were still on probation, along with a half dozen with three years or less experience.

The Sauer family offered the vacant house for training. Generations of the Sauer family had lived in the house for a century or more. Marlene Sauer and her late husband Ernie were the last to occupy it, until 2000, when they moved to a doublewide on the property.