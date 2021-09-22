Good defense, but a spotty offense doomed the Raiders’ efforts

Ruth Klossner

Austyn Kramer brought down GHEC-Truman’s Kayden Loeschen after a short gain in the first quarter. Jaguar Spencer Salic trailed the play. Kramer had six tackles in the game.

The Nicollet defense played a good game against GHEC-Truman Friday night, but the offense had trouble stringing plays together to move down the field. Raider mistakes contributed to all the Jaguars’ scores and the end result was a 24-8 Jaguar win.

“We did a lot of good things, especially on defense,” coach Kevin Calsbeek said. “They scored three times, twice because of miscues on our punt team and the third one is on me, calling a dumb play in our territory instead of punting.”

He reiterated, “Our defense was good all around.”

That defense bent, but didn’t break. Even though GHEC/Truman gained 348 total yards — 194 passing and 154 rushing — the Jags never scored on a sustained drive. GHEC-Truman’s longest drive covered 59 yards on 17 plays, but ended on an incomplete fourth down pass. The Jaguar offense turned the ball over on downs three times, punted six times, and was picked off three times.

Although the Raiders did not turn the ball over on interceptions or fumbles, mistakes allowed GHEC-Truman to score three times on short fields. The first TD came on a high snap over the punter’s head that was downed at Nicollet’s four, the second on a blocked punt downed at the 10, and the third on a Nicollet fourth down pass attempt deep in its own end of the field.

The Raiders punted six times and turned the ball over on downs six times.

Nicollet had a great scoring opportunity early in the second quarter when it got the ball on the Jaguar 38, after covering a high snap over the punter’s head. Colton Thomsen made a great juggling catch on the first play from scrimmage to take the ball to the GHEC-Truman two, but two incomplete passes and two running plays couldn’t get the ball into the end zone.

After GHEC-Truman pulled ahead 14-0 in mid-third quarter, the Raiders immediately responded with a one-play 67-yard drive — with Thomsen connecting with Connor Martens for the score only 17 seconds after the Jags had scored. The two-point run by Thomsen was good to get the Raiders to within six, at 8-14.

The Nicollet offense was limited to 226 total yards — 181 passing and 45 rushing — and had trouble stringing plays together, the coach noted there were some bright spots.

“Colton Thomsen came in at quarterback in the second half and gave us a spark. Conner Martens is a real weapon at wide receiver and played great,” the coach said.

He added, “In the end, we had just way too many mental errors, along with missed opportunities. The offensive line really struggled. But, I need to put them in better spots going forward, less one-on-one blocks, more doubles. We left a ton of points out there.”

In a radio interview on KNUJ Saturday, the coach also noted, “We have young kids, limited numbers, and we’re dinged up. We’re constantly moving kids around. They’re learning on the fly, but they’re playing their hearts out.”

Calsbeek also said, “I’m proud of the guys. They are fighting to become a better team, in spite of mediocre coaching from me. Obviously, our struggles this year start and end with me — I have to do a significantly better job than I’m doing so far.”

Junior high football

The Nicollet junior high football team beat Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 28-12 on Sept. 13. The Knight scores came on a pick six and a fumble turned into a score as the Raider defense held the Knights back.

Coach James Bernau commented, “We have positives, but definitely have things to work on. St. Mary’s was more physical than Cedar Mountain, and they made us work for the yards we gained and points that we scored. We are going to work to be more aggressive in our blocking, and more patient as we run. I’ve thrown a lot of stuff at the kids. Hopefully, from this point on, we will get better at executing as we practice more.”

Nicollet scored twice in the first quarter — on a 47-yard run by Henry Oscarson run and a 20-yard Talon Osborne to Colton Rengstorf pass. Oscarson ran for two points after the first score.

The Raiders added eight points in the second quarter when Rengstorf broke free for a 45-yard run, with Oscarson running it in for a two-point conversion.

Nicollet’s final score came in the third quarter when Oscarson plunged in from the one.

Oscarson carried 11 times for 129 yards, two touchdowns, and two two-point conversions. Rengstorf gained 114 yards on seven carries and scored once. Osborne passed for 50 yards and one TD, with Rengstorf picking up 50 yards on catches.

Defensive leaders were Osborne, AJ Kramer, Wyatt Havemeier (getting an interception), and Jordan Goettlicher (recovering a fumble).