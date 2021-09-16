Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, with its bigger players, take down the Raiders

Ruth Klossner

Raiders Justin Slater (54), Brady Havemeier (8), and Dominic Stoecker (76) closed in on Knight ball carrier Carson Domeier in the first quarter. St. Mary’s Owen Weiss (50) trailed the play. Unfortunately, Stoecker broke his collarbone later in the game and is likely lost for the season.

There were a few bright spots, but the Nicollet Raiders couldn’t keep up with a bigger, stronger, more experienced Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s grid team Friday. The Knights scored the first 40 points en route to a 48-8 victory on their home field.

“We cleaned up the penalties in this game, which I am happy about, but we had quite a few plays not go our way early, and we fell into some quicksand,” coach Kevin Calsbeek said. “We simply didn’t do the things we needed to do to be successful.”

On the positive side, the coach pointed out that very inexperienced kids stepped up into spots they weren’t familiar with, due to multiple injuries during the game.

“I don’t think Trenton Havemeier, Brecken Northquest, or Gavin Bode have ever played some of the positions they had to play. I’m proud of those guys,” the coach said.

Calsbeek also pointed to the play of Colton Thomsen, Owen Warmington and Dominic Rosin.

“Colton played great — he is definitely comfortable at receiver. Owen played well on both sides. Dominic struggled in the pocket, but made some plays with his feet. It was Dominic’s first start at quarterback. Some struggles with reads were expected, but he kept on battling.”

And, the coach pointed to junior Austyn Kramer as the unsung hero.

“We only had nine guys healthy enough to finish the game, and Austyn never once took a play off from start to finish. He played the entire game as hard as possible.”

Looking toward this week’s game at Truman, Calsbeek said, “We will watch film, continue cleaning up mistakes, and move on to try to improve and get ready to face a solid GHEC team.”

Junior high football

The Nicollet junior high football team got a big win, 44-16, over Cedar Mountain on Sept. 7. The Raiders scored touchdowns on their first three plays from scrimmage. The fourth score came on a pick six.

Coach James Bernau was pleased with the result. “Our eighth graders played very well and are hungry for more playing time. Our seventh graders showed some flashes, but are inexperienced,” he said.

Henry Oscarson and Colton Rengstorf each ran for two touchdowns and two extra points; Talan Osborne ran for one TD. Rengstorf threw a touchdown to Carson Kettner, while Henry Oscarson threw a two-point conversion to Wyatt Havemeier.

Rengstorf scored on the pick-six. Osborne, AJ Kramer, and Jordan Goettlicher led the defense.

The junior high hosted Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Monday of this week and will host GHEC-Truman next Monday.