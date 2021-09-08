Nicollet falls to Cedar Mountain 12-30 in season opener

Trish Gieseke

ABOVE: Nicollet starting quarterback Colton Thomsen looked to pass early in Thursday’s game. Raider Owen Warmington motioned that he was open as Cedar

Mountain’s Caden Kleinschmidt closed in on Thomsen.

By Ruth Klossner

The Nicollet Raiders scored first and last — but Cedar Mountain tallied 30 points in between to take a 30-12 win in the rain on a wet and soggy Raider field. Even with the loss Sept. 2, Nicollet coaches found things to be excited about.

“We played with good effort and enthusiasm, but our execution was not there yet,” coach Kevin Calsbeek said. “We learned real quick that we could play with Cedar Mountain. There were a lot of bright spots. For not knowing what to expect — with a lot of inexperienced kids — I thought they played well.”

Unfortunately, much of Cedar Mountain’s success was due to Raider errors. as the team didn’t play mentally tough — something almost expected due to inexperience.

“We had so many self-inflicted errors. Nine penalties. Two fumbles. All stuff that was in our control,” the coach said. “For us to compete, we can’t make so many errors. We pretty much gave the game away.”

Calsbeek cited the play of Dominic Rosin, who finished the game at quarterback. “He was a real gamer. He played fantastic,” the coach said. “Owen Warmington and Conner Martens played fantastic as well. We have to get others up to that standard.”

Although some of the younger players seemed rattled at the game’s start, Calsbeek felt that they got better as the game went on.

“We saw a lot of good things,” he said. “Overall, it was a very big confidence booster, what with a new coaching staff, new players, and new positions. We learned we can play with them.”

He added, “Now we have to take one more step up the mountain — we have to clean things up.”

The coaches expect to make some changes this week, moving some players around.

“We weren’t sure what to expect from some of the inexperienced players. We’ll move some people around. We’ll put guys in more comfortable spots. We’re excited for the rest of the season,” Calsbeek said.