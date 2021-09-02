Courtland man bikes across Minnesota in a historic trip

By Lee Zion

A Courtland resident is back at home after a grueling bike trek across Minnesota — 242 miles, all on gravel roads, in under 24 hours.

Eric Rodewald participated Aug. 15 in a Day Across Minnesota, or DAMN, for short. The event started at midnight that Friday and ended at midnight that Saturday.

Rodewald described what the day was about.

“It started out with one guy that just wanted to travel across the state — just explore the history of southern Minnesota. And he wanted to do it on his birthday weekend. So he was going to do it, originally, over two days,” he said.

Rodewald went on to say that the man’s wife didn’t like the idea, so he had to compress it into one day. He got a few of his friends together, and his birthday celebration turned into a daylong race.

“And it kept getting bigger and bigger. So this year, it had 560 people signed up for the race,” Rodewald said.

Of those 560 people who signed up, 400 people showed. Of those, 236 completed the race in the 24-hour limit. Rodewald was one of those, with a time around 23 hours.

The object was to get from Gary, S.D., to Hager City, Wis., all on gravel roads. Along the way, he passed through several small towns and small cities in Minnesota, the closest being Glencoe.

Rodewald got involved because his friends had done the race in previous years. Rodewald helped out by driving the support vehicle behind his friends, providing food and water.

This year, he decided to get into the race himself. He prepared with lots of practice, and getting a new bike. There was one odd obstacle there — the bike he needed was hard to come by, because COVID had messed up shipping and some of the bike parts came from overseas.

He got the bike two months before the race. His Salsa Cutthroat has wide tires for offroad use, two gears on the front, and 11 gears in back.

The biggest challenge was mental, he said.

I wondered how long my body was going to hold up. I wondered if I was going to be sore. If I could physically do it for up to 24 hours ion on no sleep and on good meals.”

Rodewald managed by having a good meal just before the start, and lots of snacks and water along the way, whether or not he felt he needed it. Mentally, it was tough.

“It was hard to think, at 9 a.m. [that] I could be riding for another 14 hours. But I knew why I was there; I knew what I came to do.”

He also wouldn’t let himself focus on how much farther he had to go, because the thought that he still had 150 miles left might be too much. Instead, he kept his mind on how far he’d already come.

By the time he was only 40 miles away from his goal, he was able to take that in stride.

“Thats not that bad; that’s just to Mankato and back,” he remembered thinking at the time.

The last 10 miles were the worst, because he kept pedaling, but the finish line didn’t seem to get any closer. That changed once he saw the finish line.

“It was the greatest feeling in the world,” he said. “You could see all the lights in the park, hear cowbells, and the people cheer, the hooting and hollering, It was the greatest feeling in the world.”

Rodewald thanked his sponsors, ARR Construction out of New Ulm and YohnCo Concrete of Mankato.