What the Raiders will need: ‘Effort, energy, and execution’

Ruth Klossner

Coach Kevin Calsbeek had the Raiders do a Big Cat Drill during practice. pairing them off to try to push each other out of the player circle. Part of the fun was watching the coach during the drill. With experience and size being in short supply this year, the Nicollet football team will have to turn to some less-noticed qualities to find success.

As new head coach Kevin Calsbeek said during his first week at the helm, “We’ll have to practice and play with effort, energy, and execution. If we do that, we’ll be okay.”

Calsbeek also noted that the Raiders will have to be more aggressive than they’ve sometimes been in the past, since the team doesn’t have a great deal of size.

“We’ll have to be aggressive and creative. We’ll have to do things differently, both offensively and defensively. It will be tough. We’ll take our shots.”

Also helping to make up for that lack of size is the fact that the team has good speed in spots.

With 11 seniors graduating from last year’s team, Raider numbers are down a bit from last year’s 27, to 23 in grades nine through 12. The team has four seniors, seven juniors, seven sophomores, and five freshmen.

As the first week of practice wound down, Calsbeek noted that all positions were open, with players battling for spots.

Senior Colton Thomsen is the most natural quarterback available, with fellow senior Dominic Rosin also a possibility, as Thomsen is also a decent receiver.

Other probable receivers are sophomore Connor Martens and senior Brady Havemeier. Rosin is also an option: “He’s a glue guy, he goes everywhere,” according to Calsbeek.

Tight end positions are also open, with freshman Nick Slater possible.

“The freshmen will have to get up to speed quickly,” the coach added.

He also said, “The line is completely open — with position battles everywhere. We have to protect our quarterback to win games.”

The first week of practice was hot and had “ups and downs,” in terms of effort and enthusiasm, but the coaches called it good overall.

“They’re working hard mentally,” Calsbeek said.

Unlike most summers when the Raiders took part in a team camp, that didn’t happen this year.

“We didn’t do nearly as much over summer, with a regime change, limited camps, and players making other commitments, when things were uncertain. We did have summer practices like before,” the coach said.

Although he has been a Raider assistant, this is Calsbeek’s first year as head coach. Assistant coach Justin Laven is back, with the second assistant, Rob Haas, new to the team. Haas is from Mankato and played at East. He joined the staff after hearing that Nicollet was looking for an assistant.

Also helping out are volunteer coaches Chris Hulke and Riley Hulke. James Bernau is coaching the junior high.

“With more coaches, we can focus on different areas,” Calsbeek said. We can break things down more.”

As AD, Bernau has lined up a number of JV and junior high games.

The JV schedule will have the Raiders traveling to Cedar Mountain (Morgan) on Tuesday, Sept. 7; and hosting Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Monday, Sept. 13 and Academic Arts Monday, Oct. 4.

Seven junior high games are set, with most on Mondays, at 4:30 p.m. Nicollet will travel to Cedar Mountain on Sept. 7, host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Sept. 13 and GHEC-Truman Sept. 20, go to Madelia Sept. 7 and Buffalo Lake-Hector (Hector) Oct. 4, host Madelia Oct. 11, and finish the season at GHEC-Truman (Truman) Oct. 18.