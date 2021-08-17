Attendance at Nicollet County Fair is up this year

During the Powder Puff heat of the Demolition Derby Friday night, #36, Becky Stoecker, of Nicollet, bashed her Chrysler into one of the four other competitors to fight her way to second place, behind Taylor Hewitt, of North Mankato. Also competing was Becky’s daughter Hailey Stoecker driving her Chevy. Both women were sponsored by Herzog Trucking, LC Car Care, Midwest Refrigeration & Heating, and Weelborg Chevrolet. (Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger)

By some measures, attendance was down at the Nicollet County Fair, held Aug. 11 to 15. But overall, this was a better year than last time it was held.

This was the 150th fair — although not the 150th year, as the fair was shut down last year due to COVID-19. The last time this happened was sometime during the Depression in the 1930s, said Ann Volk, one of the organizers of the event.

But despite the interference, there were many signs of success this time. The exact number has not been released as of press time, but it’s certain to be high. For one thing, the demolition derby Friday night sold out. It sells out every year, but this time, the midway was full at the same time the demolition derby was going on — a sign that attendance was high.

Volk added that some things that were guaranteed revenue generators in the past fell apart. For example, COVID meant that the Johnson Building had to shut down last year — and rentals are usually a source of income for the County Fair during the off-season.

Also, Crescent City Amusements, out of Slidell, La., couldn’t run its carnival rides due to COVID. They did get some business out of selling carnival food at a few mall locations in Louisiana over the winter, Volk said.

Pre-sales of carnival rides and bandstand events were at near-record levels, Volk said.

COVID was not the only thing that got in the way of this year’s county fair, though. The near-drought levels in the county affected the number of entries on display in the agriculture building.

Vegetables and flowers were plentiful, and were gorgeously displayed in the Johnson building. But fruit? Only two plates of pears were entered this year — and that was it, Volk said.

This year, when the Fair came back, organizers celebrated by bringing back some former attractions. The teen dance was a popular attraction “way back when,” as was the fish tank, an educational and attractive display sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

One popular old-time attraction that could not return was “Ball Bingo.” Since the rules for Ball Bingo are different than regular Bingo, under state law that’s now considered gambling, and is therefore prohibited.

Volk added that there was an interesting obstacle to putting on the Fair this year. Usually, it takes a short while to get the ball rolling when planning for a new fair. This time, because everyone had to take a yearlong break on setting this up, it was harder to remember what everyone did two years earlier, and that slowed people down.

But once everyone got busy, the work got done pretty quickly, she said.

The forced shutdown did have one advantage — it gave workers time to fix up some of the buildings, she said.