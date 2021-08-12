Lafayette residents gather for Night to Unite event

People celebrated Night to Unite in Lund Park Aug. 3. Sylvie Gunnink, 3, held by Manessa Gunnink, look at the animals on display. And so do Hattie Gunnink, 4, and Janet Gunnink. (Lee Zion)

By Lee Zion, Cassandra Postel and Ruth Klossner

Lafayette was one of several places where people gathered to celebrate a night of unity and getting to know one’s neighbors.

Aug. 3 was the date of “Unite the Night,” a carnival-like event with children’s games, food, fire truck rides and more. The idea, like the similarly themed National Night Out, is all about meeting new people in a friendly atmosphere.

Kayla Altmann, who originally lived in Lafayette, had organized the event in St. Peter for several years. Then she got the idea of doing it here.

Making the jump from St. Peter to here was an easy transition.

“I was sitting in my office one day, planning the St. Peter one, and I was like, ‘Oh, it would be really cool if we had animals. It’d be cool if we had tractors. And I don’t know people in St. Peter that had that,” she said.

Meanwhile, Altmann has family members in Lafayette that have sheep, that have Clydesdales, and that have tractors.

Once she got her family involved, half the event was already planned. Everything came together “pretty quick,” she said.

“People [were] calling me and said, ‘Can I bring this? Can I bring this?’ It was awesome just how many people pitched in,” Altmann said.

Altmann added that she was surprised by the turnout. Lafayette has always been a tight community, but as the older generation passes on and newer people come into town, a lot of neighbors don’t know each other.

That made this month’s event a perfect time to meet new people, or to reunite with neighbors who haven’t seen each other in a while, she said.

A lot of people turned out to help. She got support from several individuals and groups, naming Mayor Sandie Peterson as someone who was happy about the project from the start.

Peterson, meanwhile, thanked Altmann.

“I’m very appreciative of Kayla for putting it together for us. And it’s nice to see everybody out. It’s been a long time coming, now that we can be out. I think all the kids enjoyed it,” Peterson said. “I hope to do this again next year.”

Peterson imagines next year’s event will include more booths, and live music, Planning for the next event will begin in May, she said

Sponsors and exhibitors at this year’s event were 5 Star Towing, Jersey’s Sweet Spot, Lafayette Ambulance Squad, Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Area Lions Club, Community Insurance Agency, Dave’s Place of Lafayette, True Real Estate and the American Daily Association.

Also in Nicollet …

A similar event was also held in Nicollet. After a year-long hiatus, people got a chance to participate in the National Night Out event. The event is typically put on nationwide on the first Tuesday in August, and the city of Nicollet held its festivities at the Green Space Park on Aug. 3.

The COVID pandemic put a pause on community events last year, and now people are ready to get back out there. The president of Nicollet Chamber of Commerce, Alesia Slater, said, “Good to get people back out. There’s a lot of new faces in town. The participation from the community members has been great.”

This is the ninth year Nicollet has participated in the event, and typically 200 to 250 people attend. Slater said the event had a good community turnout this year, and the city would know in the next few days how many people attended.

Slater said the food offered consisted of a pre-packaged picnic lunch as a precaution against COVID.

Every year the city tries to change the event up to make things a little different. The event offered several new items this year. Army recruiters provided a football or bean bag toss along with a tunnel, and the Trinity Lutheran Church School had games for the kids. Additionally, the fire department offered a smokehouse.

… and in Bernadotte

The 24th annual Bernadotte/Brighton Neighborhood Night Out drew a big crowd to the Bernadotte Church Park Tuesday, Aug. 3. As always, the food was fantastic as those attending brought main dishes, salads, side dishes, and desserts for the potluck supper. Hosts Wendy and Tim Schulz and Laura and Kyle Dalquist provided barbecues and beverages.

Attendance was estimated at 100 to 120.

Brown County Veterans Service Officer and Bernadotte Township resident Greg Peterson led the Pledge of Allegiance, after saying a few words about its meaning. Little Will Dalquist — who volunteered his folks and grandparents to host the event when a host was sought two years ago — gave the prayer.

The weather was perfect and there weren’t any bugs, so everyone enjoyed spending a leisurely evening visiting after the meal. It was a wonderful evening.

The South Bernadotte/Brighton National Night Out gatherings started in 1997 when Darlene and Buddy Martens hosted the first event on their farm on County Road 15. The tradition quickly caught on and area residents from the area have been gathering (usually) on the first Tuesday of August ever since.

Gathering hosts have kept a scrapbook with photos and guest registers. Although the first year’s guest list is not in the book, Darlene Martens estimated that about 80 people attended.

Until recently, the block parties were held at farms somewhere in the territory which was bordered — roughly — by Nicollet County 1 on the north, Highway 15 on the west, Nicollet County 5 (Fort Road) on the south, and Nicollet County 4 on the east. It’s a “mixed neighborhood” in that residents have Lafayette, New Ulm, and Nicollet addresses.

The area has never actually been defined, as whoever hosts the event decides whom to invite. It varies with which part of the area the event has been held at.

Each gathering also includes a fair number of former residents — many who have retired to New Ulm.

Invitations often instruct guests to “Bring the family and a dish to pass” and to “Call your neighbors and invite them, as only a limited number of invites have been sent.” Many people are now invited by email, saving the cost of postage.

The scrapbooks often included notes about the weather and/or other items of interest. In 1998, the day was very overcast and the temperature about 65 degrees.

The 2001 event may have been the hottest, as the scrapbook notes read, “Very hot — 97 degrees — with very little breeze. … HOT, HOT, HOT.” Surprisingly, the largest group ever attended that year, 126 people. They met in Larry Hoffmann’s shop, where “a lot of fans” helped to make it more comfortable.

When Carl and Michelle Oswald hosted the 2002 event, it “rained and (was) windy in a.m., sun came out afternoon, coolish and breezy,” according to the records.

Hosts have also recorded detailed notes about quantities of lemonade, coffee, hotdogs, barbecue, and buns used, and where they’ve borrowed tables and chairs.

The event “moved north” for the 2019 and 2021 events, when locals hosted it at the Bernadotte Church Park. Then it combined with a “North Bernadotte Area” event which started in 2007, with additional events held in 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2013.

With the combined event, neighbors from the southern part of Alfsborg Township in Sibley County — roughly from Nicollet County 1 to Sibley County 8— have also been included.

But, as always, the area is not really defined. Anyone with “Bernadotte ties” is invited and welcome.