Leave a Comment

Lafayette Antique Tractor Pull makes a welcome return

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Carl Oswald, on his 1935 Case cc tractor, took second in the #4500 Factory Stock division with a pull of 141.64 feet.

These tractors are more than 60 years old, and one of them is more than 90 years old. But they all showed that they still have what it takes to get the job done.

The 17th annual Lafayette Antique Tractor Pull was held Saturday in Lafayette — after a break for one year because COVID-19 canceled everything. About 60 tractors strutted their stuff as each dragged a heavy load along a stretch of dirt near the UFC building. All of the tractors were 1959 or earlier.

The oldest of these was a 1929 Case L driven by Carl Oswald.

Most of the tractors made it at least 100 feet, and a few made it 200 feet or more. The longest pull of the day was 261.64 feet, by Marty Schott on his 1945 Farmall M, competing in the #7500 hobby stock class.

Mike Haas, organizer of the event, has run the Tractor Pull all this time. He said that he’d attended other tractor pulls, and eventually he got the idea of starting up one himself.

Haas said Saturday was a successful day.

“Everybody cooperated. It was a nice day — it wasn’t outrageously hot. Everything was — it was like a well-oiled machine; everything just went perfect.”

Haas did say that it took organizers a bit longer to get back up to speed because of the forced break from COVID-19. However, after a few weeks, everything was under control.

It was also an emotional experience for everyone on the day the event finally happened.

“Seeing these people that I’ve known for years — the same faces, the same people. And we had a lot of new faces, new people,” Haas said.

Haas added that he plans to continue running the event in years to come. Not only that, but he also hopes to join in, riding on his own tractor.

It’s been about six years since Haas competed himself. Back then, he drove a 1950 John Deere R and a 1959 Oliver Super 88.

He has problems with his legs that make it difficult to get on and off a tractor. But he won’t let that stop him.

“My ‘R,’ we’ll get that up there,” Haas said. “I’ll get on it somehow. Someone’s gonna have to help me, but I’ll get on. I want to pull that ‘R’ once more.”

Next year’s event will be, as always, on the last Saturday in July, at 11 a.m. That’s July 30.

Haas said he wanted to thank all the pullers, the spectators, the community and all the others who had a hand in making the event possible.

The top three finishers in each category:

# 3500 Factory Stock

Lloyd Hoffman, 1950 Oliver 66, 169.28 feet; Robert Rannow, 1955 Ford 640, 154.74 feet; Tina Vorlicek, 1955 Ford 860, 150.72 feet.

# 4500 Factory Stock

Lee Sellner, 1949 Oliver 77, 152.42 feet; Carl Oswald, 1935 Case cc, 141.64 feet; Nathan Oswald, 1937 Case cc, 104.34 feet.

# 4500 Hobby Stock

Greg Grausam, 1947 John Deere A, 155.70 feet; Dan Petersen, 1947 John Deere G, 154.13 feet; Jody Burmister, 1950 Massy 44, 146.48 feet.

#5500 Factory Stock

Kevin Enter, 1957 Oliver, 251.06 feet; Eddie Stadick, 1950 John Deere A, 232.83 feet; Jerome Anderson, 1953 Farmall Super M.

#5500 Power Puff

Tia Schott, 1953 Farmall Super H, 231.40 feet; Megan Marquardt, 1953 Case DC 190.92 feet; Jill Novy, 1953 Farmall Super M, 181.98 feet.

#5500 Hobby Stock

Greg Grausman, 1947 John Deere A, 155.70 feet; Dan Peterson, 1947 John Deere G, 154.13, Jody Burmister, 1950 Massy 44, 146.48 feet.

#6500 Factory Stock

James Piotter, 1959 IH 560, 170.72 feet; Jon Mielke. 1941 Farmall M, 159.59 feet; Savanna Clemon, Oliver 88 (year not given), 157.34 feet.

#7500 Hobby Stock

Marty Schott, Farmall M, 261.64 feet; Dan Petererson 1947 John Deere G, 202.05 feet; Mike (last name not given) 188.40 feet.

#9000 Hobby Stock

Kayla Cambell, 1953 John Deere R, 201.23 feet; Richard Bodin, 1957 International Harvester 650, 192.76 feet; Daryl Altmann, 1957 John Deere 820, 187.17 feet.

#10,500 Hobby Stock

Carl Oswald, 1958 Case 900, 191.40 feet; Dylan Altmann, 1957 John Deere 820, 172.08; Dave Haala, 1959 John Deere 830, 164.98 feet.