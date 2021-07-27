Courtland wins with Giefer’s homer — in 17th inning

Courtesy

Teddy Giefer lets loose the swat that won the game Saturday for the Courtland Cubs.

By Myron Fluegge

Special to the Ledger

In what turned out to be the longest game played in the Tomahawk East League (TEL) this season, Teddy Giefer finally ended the four-hour game by hitting a three-run homerun over the right center field fence in the bottom of the 17th inning July 18. That gave the Courtland Cubs a 7-6 win over the Lamberton Long Sox.

Trailing by two runs, Teagan Kamm led off the bottom of the 17th with a single. After one out, Cade Bushard, who had several outstanding catches for the Cubs in center field, drew a base on balls. Giefer then hit a 3-1 pitch over the fence for the homerun. For the game, Giefer, was 3-for-6, and also drew three intentional base on balls with first base open.

After nine innings, the score was 4-4, with neither team able to plate any runs until the top of the 17th. Lamberton then went on to score two runs and had the bases loaded, when reliever Gavin Nourie took over for Cole Backer on the mound.

On Nourie’s third pitch, Lamberton hit a ground ball to third, the throw home was the first out, the ball was relayed to first base for out number two, and then Giefer threw across the diamond with the third baseman tagging out the runner who had rounded third base to complete the triple play. This was Courtland’s second triple play of the season.

Nourie was awarded the win, despite having pitched to only one batter. The triple play ended Lamberton’s scoring and set the stage for Giefer’s heroics.

Lamberton opened the game by scoring single runs in the first and third innings off of starting pitcher, Teddy Giefer, who pitched the first seven innings. Meanwhile, Courtland scored their first four runs in the fifth inning.

After a lead-off single and with two outs, the Cubs got RBI singles from Kamm, Bushard, and Hunter Johnson to take a 4-2 lead. Lamberton’s Nick Altermatt greeted Courtland’s reliever, Cole Backer, in the eighth inning with a solo homerun. The Long Sox added one more run in the ninth to tie the score at 4-4 and send the game into extra innings.

Backer then threw seven consecutive scoreless innings against the Long Sox, with the defense recording a number of 3-up, 3-down innings. The Cubs threatened several times in those later innings, but left the bases loaded in both the 11th and 14th innings, and had a runner thrown out at home in the 15th.

Getting multiple hits for the Cubs, besides Giefer, were Johnson with three, Chase Meyer with three, and Kamm with four. For the game, the Cubs had 20 hits and left 19 runners on base.

This wasn’t the first extra- inning game for the Cubs this season. They lost 11-8 to Leavenworth in 10 innings and defeated Searles 13-7 after 11 innings.

On July 20, the Courtland Cubs lost to the New Ulm Brewers by a score of 11-0 in seven innings. In the final regular season game on July 25, the Cubs battled the Hanska Lakers, with a fourth/fifth place finish in the TEL on the line. Hanska broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth with a solo homerun by Brady Mosenden to go on to win 6-5.

Courtland ended the regular season with a 10-6 record, the best finish since rejoining the TEL in 2015.

The Cubs will play Gibbon tonight (July 29) at 7:30 p.m. at Mueller Park in New Ulm, in their first double-elimination Region 2C game. If the Cubs win, they will go on to play on Saturday, July 31, against Springfield.