Lafayette to host big party next month

By Lee Zion

This is Lafayette’s first time holding National Night Out. Nicollet has run the event for years. Shown here is a picture from Nicollet’s 2019 celebration.

National Night Out is coming to Lafayette on Aug. 3

This annual celebration is held in various cities across America; one has been in Nicollet and another in Bernadotte for several years. This is the first time it is coming to Lafayette, and is also a sign that things are getting back to normal after COVID-19.

The City Council discussed the matter at its July 14 meeting. Mayor Sandie Peterson said that Kayla Altmann, a former Lafayette resident, has organized the event for many years for St. Peter. Now she’s excited to do it for her hometown.

“I’m very appreciative that you took this [on], that you have pride in our little town,” Peterson said.

“It’s super fun, yeah. I love Lafayette, so I said, ‘We can make this happen.’ ”

The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lund Park, but it can be moved to the community center in case of rain. For years, the event has been considered as a way to encourage neighbors to get to know each other, and a way for the police to get acquainted with the residents, thus reducing crime. The event has been held on the first Tuesday in August since 1970, according to natw.org.

The event is still in the planning stages. Altmann is hoping for face painting and balloon animals, plus a display of trucks and cars, such as a sheriff’s patrol car and fire engine. There’s a possibility of using the city’s maintenance trucks.

There will be a story time for little children. Also, the Lafayette Area Lions Club will grill up food.

City Clerk Sandy Burger supported the idea, noting that other cities bring in 70 to 80 people.

“We haven’t had anything. People have been locked up for so long. I think it’s a good opportunity to get people out,” she said.

Councilman Tom Polich agreed. He said the event will be good for kids, adding that he’s surprised how many young children live in a town this size.

Shutoffs resume

In another sign that things are returning back to normal after the era of COVID 19 — although not a happy one — the City Council discussed resuming its policy of shutoffs for water bills that aren’t paid.

City Clerk Sandy Burger said that the normal policy is city bills are due on the 25th of each month. If a bill is in the drop box in front of the city building by 8 a.m. the next morning, it is considered on time. If not, there is a late fee.

If the bills remain unpaid, the customer receives a notice of possible water shutoff. The customer has five days to pay the bill, appeal the notice or request a payment plan, Burger said.

An appeal form is sent along with the notice, she said.

Then a second notice of shutoff is sent out. If the bill remains unpaid after the second month, the city will start the shutoff process.

The earliest the shutoffs could start is in August. Burger reminded the council that in August, the 25th falls on a Thursday. The day after the 26th is Friday, and by law, the city can’t shut off water on a Friday. So for that month, the customer has until Aug. 30 to avoid a shutoff.

Once a customer’s water is shut off, there is a $100 fee to be reinstated. Plus, the customer has to be home when the water is reinstated. That way, there’s someone at hand in case a faucet was left on at the time of the shutoff, and a person is there to take care of it.

Typically, only 25 to 30 people face late fees. Only two people in town are in danger of facing a shutoff.

Burger wryly noted that it’s always the same people.

“And they miraculously come up with cash by 8 o’clock,” she said.

Maintenance Supervisor Allan Fox said he would like to see a notice put in residents’ bills to make sure they know about the change. That should be enough of a reminder.

“You have to realize the bill is actually two months late before you even get a shutoff notice,” he said. “By the time they get shut off, they’re actually three months behind.”

The council voted to start the process with the July bills.

Mini park

Peterson provided the council with an update on its mini park.

Peterson said the Lafayette American Legion will donate up to $1,500 for a flag pole at the downtown mini park. The band is putting out a bucket for donations to help with the project. She said the city has put $20,000 so far into the project, and she hopes individuals or organizations will fundraise for the project, as the city cannot fundraise.

The City Council voted to move ahead with the flag pole and complete the electrical work for it.

Zoning map

Burger told the City Council that the preliminary cost to update the city zoning map could be as high as $5,000. She said the map is not electronic and would have to be done from scratch.

There is an option of summer interns working on it, which could bring the cost down. Also, if the city could obtain a CAD drawing from a previous project, that would reduce the cost further.

The last update to the zoning map, which was created in 1983, was in 1990. With a house soon to be sold, there will be over $8,000 returned to the local funds from the Revolving Loan Funds. This would be a good use for those funds, she said.

The map should be updated electronically, so any future updates would be much easier and less costly. The city voted unanimously to start the process to update the zoning map.

