Local Korean War veteran honored for service

Courtesy

Vern Paulson (second from right) listens during a ceremony honoring him for his service in the Korean War.

By Ruth Klossner

A Nicollet County man was honored for his Korean War service in a special ceremony last month.

Mayo Hospice staff presented an “Honor a Veteran Program” on April 16 at the Paulson home in Alfsborg Township, northeast of Lafayette.

Paulson, 92, is believed to be one of only two living members of Service Battery, 125th Field Artillery Battalion, 47th Infantry Division from St. Peter that served in Korea during what is often called “the forgotten war.”

Hospice staff, every day caretakers, family, and special Bernadotte Lutheran Church friends Bruce White and Jim Young attended the gathering, which included a message and prayer by the hospice chaplain, a poem read by a hospice nurse, and daughter Nancy Rubischko sharing Vern’s military story.

The hospice social worker emceed the program and presented Paulson with a certificate. He also received a special Army blanket from the Hospice Veterans Program.

“It was a great celebration filled with honor, stories, laughter, and even a few tears as Dad looked back on his years in the military,” Rubischko said. “Special thanks to Mayo Hospice staff for the program and blanket, the wonderful daily care from a great staff of caregivers — Nancie, Ann, Maddie, Betty and Kari, the beautiful flowers from the Doehling Family and Elke, support from friends and neighbors — especially Jim and Bruce — and the love from family. It truly is a lasting memory. Dad was a pretty happy man that day.”

Friends and neighbors were also invited to pull into the Paulson driveway to honk their car horns to let Vern know that they are thankful for his service.

Rubischko is working with the Korean Consulate in Chicago for Vern to receive the Korean War Service Medal.

“Dad never talked about his time in Korea — I don’t think it was an easy time,” Rubischko said.

She was able to gather information about her father’s service. On Jan. 16, 1951, the St. Peter Division was sent to Camp Rucker, Ala., for military training due to the sudden reinforcement of North Korean forces by soldiers from Communist China.

After about four months of training, the Army began ordering officers and enlisted men to Korea as replacements. Many in Vern’s division were assigned to Texas, but Vern and four other soldiers were informed they would be deployed to Korea.

After a visit home to see his new bride, Neva, Vern reported to Fort Lawton in Seattle, Washington.

The Korean War brought a flurry of activity as troops heading to — or returning from — Korea were processed through Fort Lawton. But on Oct. 31, 1951, Vern was standing on Pier 39 with the HQ Company 1st Battalion 223rd Inf. Regt APO 6, ready to board the U.S. Naval Ship Marine Lynx for the voyage to Inchon, Korea.

Upon arrival at their post about a mile from the enemy line, the responsibility of the four soldiers was to supply the front line with ammunition. The current soldiers had been sleeping in a cave, but Vern was glad to see the arrival of a tent for the four to sleep in. They made quick work of building it.

Even though it was winter, meals were “enjoyed” standing by an elevated plank. The food was good, but standing in the cold and snow for dining left much to be desired, especially on Christmas Day.

Vern’s job was to oversee the Korean locals who unloaded the ammunition when it arrived and to inventory the ammunition that went to the front line.

In March of 1952, after a tour of duty of five months and 13 days, a ceasefire was declared and Vern was on a ship back to Fort Lawton in Seattle.

For nine weeks, Neva waited patiently in a hotel in Seattle until, on Aug. 24, 1952, Tech. Sgt. Vernard G. Paulson received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army and was awarded the UN Ribbon-Combat Infantry badge and the Korean Service Medal-Chinese Communist Forces Spring Offensive.

Vern and Neva were happy to return to Mankato to begin their life together — Neva as a homemaker and Vern as a tile setter and later a auctioneer, and farmer.

Vern and Neva will be married 70 years this July.