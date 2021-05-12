County’s rookie firefighters feel the heat in planned burn

By Ruth Klossner

Nine rookie firefighters from the Courtland, Lafayette, and Nicollet fire departments completed their training at a planned house burn near Courtland on May 3. Four of the newbies are from Nicollet, three from Courtland, and two from Lafayette.

This was the last part of their five-month training, which included classes and skills sessions. They attended classes in Mankato twice a week, plus one Saturday a month, for the five months. The classes were conducted by Safety and Security Consultation Specialists.

SASCS, founded by Jack Voltz, specializes in training firefighters. The company offers numerous courses in firefighter safety, rescue, medical, and firefighting techniques and organizes the specialized training.

After all those sessions, it was time to experience an actual fire.

“They’re learning fire behavior. It’s like all their classroom work rolled into this experience. It’s time to test their skills,” said instructor Mike Santo of Janesville. Santo is the lead instructor for SASCS.

Other instructors assisting were Mark Mensing of Blue Earth, Brian Svoboda of Waseca, Troy Walsh of Victoria, and Dan Davis of Courtland.

The house burn was held east of Courtland, on a farm site owned by Reuben and Judy Bode. The house has been vacant for many years and was specially prepared for the burn, to provide the best possible experience for the new firefighters, Santo said.

“To do this, we depend on home owners to donate houses to allow the firefighters to get realistic training. We appreciate those who provide the buildings,” Santo said.

Working with the instructors, the rookies entered the house in teams of three or four, with the remaining rookies assigned other tasks — backup, vent, hose, and rehab.

Dave Ubel, chief of the Courtland Fire Department, coordinated the training. Assistance was provided by several area agencies. Mayo Health Systems of Mankato provided an ambulance and crew, in case anyone got injured.

A rehab trailer, providing medical assessment for the firefighting personnel after they completed their house entry, was manned by South Central EMS.

North Mankato Fire provided staff for the regional air truck. Area fire departments provide financing for the air truck, which includes a compressor to fill air packs and also provides extra lighting and two way radios.

A portion of the training was funded by the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education. That money is allocated by the state legislature and is critical to smaller area departments.