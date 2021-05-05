Great pitching was the secret to the success of the Lady Raiders in two shutouts last week

Ruth Klossner

St. Mary’s shortstop M. Nelson couldn’t handle the throw when Brooklyn Bode stole second base in the first inning. Bode went on to score Nicollet’s first run. She scored again in the fourth inning and had three stolen bases on the day.

Brilliant pitching kept opponents at bay. The Lady Raiders improved their season to 9-2 with a pair of road wins last week. They shut out Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3-0 Thursday, then followed with a 13-0 walloping of JWP the next day.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

The Raiders managed only one hit April 29 against St. Mary’s Thursday afternoon — but manufactured three runs to get an exciting 3-0 win. And that one hit didn’t even figure in the scoring.

Nicollet scored once in the first — on a walk, a steal, a throwing error, and a sacrifice fly. They got a run in the fourth on a hit batter, a steal, a second steal on a fake bunt, and a sacrifice fly. They got an insurance run in the seventh on two walks, a stolen base, and a ground out.

Hayley Selby pitched a superb game, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out 13 — many on called third strikes.

Selby also had Nicollet’s only hit. She, Marah Hulke, and Leah Bode drove in runs. Brooklyn Bode scored twice and Madi Kramer once.

“I was very impressed with Hayley’s pitching. She just crushed it. She painted the inside ball perfectly,” coach Bri Eldred said. “Morgan has been working on framing pitches and even got a compliment from the ump on how good her framing was.”

She added, “We had girls who put the ball in play to move girls around and we ran the bases well.”

JWP

The great pitching continued the next day when Marah Hulked tossed a no-hit shutout, with 11 strikeouts and no walks against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Hulke went two-for-three with a double and a grand slam. Other players helped by getting hits and driving in runs.

“Wow. We hit well,” Eldred said. “Josi Hansen hit the ball so hard that the girl and the ball hit the fence. Kassidi Gomez hit a triple; Paige Madson also added a hit. All of my non-starters were able to bat, and Madison Klingerman got some work in the outfield. It was a great team game all around. Everyone added to the win, physically and cheering.”

JV softball report

The Nicollet JV girls took three tough losses last week — but wrapped things up with a big win Saturday afternoon.

While it was fun playing on a good weather day, the Raiders suffered a tough 11-12 loss to Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on April 29.

Sam Kettner had three hits, scored three runs, and had an RBI. Jasmine Wilking had a single and a double and drove in a run. Ellie Matter had two hits and two RBIs. Eleanor Carleton had a hit and two RBIs, and Olivia Lanz drove in a run.

Ambria Hoffman pitched three innings and struck out two. Emma Drill pitched three innings, struck out four, and walked one. Tori Adams pitched an inning and struck out one.

The girls came up just short to JWP Friday night, losing 6-7.

Adams had two hits and scored three times. Hatti Hansen had two hits and scored once, Kettner had two hits and two runs, Jasmine Wilking a hit, Brynn Grommersch a hit and a run, and Matter a hit.

Hoffman took the mound and gave up eight hits while not walking anyone..

The girls played two games Saturday when they hosted a tournament.

The Raiders lost to Glencoe-Silver Lake 5-3 in the first game. Adams was two-for-three and scored a run, Kettner and Wilking each scored a run. Drill had a hit and drove in a run, while Matter and Emmie Hardel added hits.

Josi Hansen pitched. She gave up four hits and no walks, while striking out three

The Raider bats were hot in the second game, with Nicollet defeating St. Clair/Loyola 22-12.

Nicollet hit leaders were Adams (a hit and three runs), Kettner (a hit and two runs), Wilking (two hits and a run), Hoffman and Grommersch (a hit and three runs each), Olivia Lanz (two hits and a run), Carleton (two hits and two runs), Hardel (two hits and two runs) and Drill, Matter and H. Hansen (two runs each).

Hoffman picked up the win, allowing five hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Junior high softball

After the junior high game April 27 was canceled by rain, the girls got one game in April 30 at Cleveland.

The locals lost 5-16 in seven innings.

Cason Forbrook pitched into the sixth until she was taken out by a liner to the shin. Jocelyn Wills replaced her on the mount and finished out the home half of the sixth.

Forbrook struck out eight.

Getting hits were Emilee Lewis (two singles), Ali Bruns (a double), and Allee Johnson, Matilda Carleton, and Jocelyn Wills (a single each). Bruns drove in two runs, Lewis and Johnson one each. Lewis scored twice, Johnson, Wills, and Mia Lambrecht once each. Reaching base on walks were Taylor Bosley and Lambrecht (twice each) and Wills, Lewis, Pena, and Carleton. Savannah Klockziem reached on a hit-by-pitch.

The girls had a “highlight play” when, on a close play, Forbrook fielded the ball and transferred it to Matilda Carleton with a glove flip.

Nicollet coach Emmelyn King commented, “The Cleveland coach commented that it was a cool play like in the major leagues.”