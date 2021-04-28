Working at Madelia Health a dream come true for Forstner

By Michelle Van Hee

Van Hee Media Editor

As a teen, heading out into the world after graduating Madelia High School in 2006, Brianna (Lehman) Forstner was ready to spread her wings and go beyond the borders of her hometown. As an adult, she is not only back living in the area, she is married to a fellow Madelian TJ Forstner and happy to be raising their three children on a farm between Madelia and Truman. In February, Forstner was thrilled to be hired as the social worker at Madelia Health, formerly known as Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic. “My main job is to be a resource for people or to connect them to the right resources,” she said.

Primarily, she coordinates swing bed patients. Swing bed care provides less than one would get in acute care, but more care than a nursing home might offer. Swing bed patients get physical therapy twice a day and this can be a great option for people working on regaining strength after surgery or an illness before they go home. These patients average three to 10 days in the hospital. “We also make sure that everything is in place when they go home so they can be successful there,” Forstner said. “We work with other resources and other departments, like physical therapy and home health care, to make sure they have all their needs met.”

Forstner explained, “It is important for people to know that they can request where they want to go for care. They have the right to come to Madelia if they so choose.” If someone states a preference, most often that is where they will get in. “The turnaround time is pretty quick in that situation,” she added. It can happen in a matter of hours in some cases, but usually it is a day or two. And, yes, they can take admissions on weekends.

Forstner also provides public education on health care directives. The public can meet with her; you do not have to be a current patient of the hospital. The health care directives paperwork is available from Forstner and also on the hospital’s website under the “Information” tab.

What if something were to happen and you could not make decisions for yourself? “Nobody wants to talk about this, but it can happen,” Forstner said. “If there is a situation where you are unable to communicate your wishes, this is a way to be prepared for that and make it easier for loved ones to know what they should be doing. This can not only name the person who can make these decisions for you, but also it is good to talk about what you want – otherwise how can people know? It really outlines how to proceed. Sometimes it is hard to let loved ones go, but if someone’s wish is to not be put on life sustaining machines, this would outline that, too.”

Forstner can help people have those difficult conversations, understand what the options are and what the documents mean, as well as get the legalities in place to identify what your medical wishes are if you cannot make them for yourself. Also, it addresses “do not resuscitate” orders, organ donation and if you want an autopsy or not. “It is a simple document really, but makes you think,” she said.

A living will is different than a healthcare directive, but also something Forstner can help with and that can also become part of your medical records.

Growing up, Forstner always knew that the hospital was a big employer; her mom, Cindy Lehman, has worked there for many years. “I always knew that superheroes worked there,” she said of the hospital and clinic. “Now, it is such an honor and wonderful opportunity to work here, too.” Even her kids think that it is cool that she works at the hospital. She never thought that with her degree there would be an opportunity for her to work in Madelia. She is so glad to give back to the community that raised her.

“It is a huge deal to be back here. A life goal,” she said. Brianna Forstner can be reached at [email protected] and her phone number is 507-642-5254.

